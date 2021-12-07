It is not exactly one of the most recent terminals of the reputed Chinese company, but enough to be among the candidates to get the new version of Android . As far as the front camera is concerned, we find a device equipped with a 16 MP sensor with f / 2.48 aperture .

Even more so if what we are looking for is a balanced camera system where all obtain a excellent performance . Above all, if our decisive sensor is the front one, since the options are reduced in greater quantity. For this reason today we bring you some of the smartphones by less than 250 euros with better selfie camera From the market. Although it is true that it is not a high cost, so extraordinary results cannot be expected either. Even so, these are alternatives that you can consider.

It is true that it does not stand out excessively, but this mobile from the Redmi Note 9 series can be obtained by about 200 euros. A reasonable amount given the rear camera system that comes with it, which offers a few remarkable images.

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro

Another serious candidate also belongs to the Asian tech giant. This Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro has a price of 239 euros, somewhat higher than the previous case, but it is something that translates into better benefits in some areas, such as the front camera.

This Xiaomi smartphone incorporates one of 20 MP with a slightly better aperture than the phone we just saw at exactly f / 2.2. In terms of performance based on its price, this terminal is positioned as the best option in this cost range.

OPPO A53

This entry-level OPPO is about the cheaper option, since its price is the lowest on the list. Specifically, for about 176 euros it can be yours. Be very careful, because this does not mean that it is a worse choice. In this case we come across a front camera with the same number of megapixels as the first (16 MP). However, their diaphragm aperture is lower than even the second proposal (f / 2.0).

In the rest of the sections we see some highly compensated specs. A 5000 mAh battery to take pictures for hours and hours, plus a competent processor to run quick and basic image edits. For this price, little more could be asked for.

It is true that the selection of these mobiles is somewhat complicated, we had already commented on it at the beginning, but having at your disposal a set of true quality cameras you have to pay it. So if you are looking for professional images it will be necessary to bet on one of these alternatives. If otherwise, you want a competent sensor To capture unique memories with your friends, they are very good options.