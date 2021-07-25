. After claiming his first victory in the German competition in Saturday’s race, the Team Winward rider seems to have taken a liking to being in the lead. And it is that the pole achievedIt was not just any pole, but the fastest lap of the whole weekend. With a time of 1: 30.292,. For his part, Maximilian Götz finished third in the Mercedes # 4 of Team HRT.

The second DTM qualifying session at Lausitzring It started with Vincent Abril at the head of the times table. However, the last minutes of the session served for the HRT driver to even fall outside the ‘top 10’. In a true spiral of fast laps and position changes, Philip Ellis emerged above all to achieve pole with a time of 1: 30.292. The Swiss rider gave his rivals no options even if his best lap was three minutes from the end. No one could replicate Ellis, though several drivers improved to get closer to the winner of Saturday’s race.

Liam Lawson took second in the # 30 Ferrari, although he finished four tenths behind the poleman.

Liam Lawson was the pilot who got the closest to Philip Ellis, even if it ended at 394 thousandths of the Swiss. However, the time set by the New Zealander with the Ferrari # 30 was worth to finish in second position ahead of Maximilian Götz. Thousandths behind the German pilot, in fourth position, was the leader Kevin Van der Linde with the best of the Audi R8 LMS GT3. For his part, the also German Timo Glock was in charge of closing the ‘top 5’ with the BMW # 16 from ROWE Racing, thus allowing four manufacturers to have representation among the five best GT3 of the session.

Lucas Auer finally took sixth position with the other Mercedes of Team Winward after finishing 519 thousandths behind his teammate. A record that was worth to finish ahead of Sheldon Van der Linde, poleman of Saturday’s race. Right behind both of us in eighth place, Dani Juncadella finished with the fourth of the Mercedes, since the Spanish rider managed to beat Arjun Maini by a narrow margin. For its part, Mike Rockenfeller took 10th place in the Audi # 9 of the Abt Sportsline team, although he is one of the candidates to fight for the top positions.

Classification 2 results of the DTM 2021 in Lausitzring