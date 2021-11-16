Phil Spencer says Xbox Game Pass is "very sustainable"

The present day Xbox turns 20, so the portal Axios conducted an interview with himself Phil Spencer, who spoke about a lot of topics related to the company, including of course, Xbox Game Pass. Many criticize Microsoft for this service, however, Spencer ensures that “yes it is sustainable”, and that great things will come for the future.

In the own words of Spencer:

“At some point in the future, more people will be part of the Xbox community on mobile than on any other device, simply for the simple fact that there are so many more mobiles on the market. I know there are many people who say that, that we are burning money, but no. Game Pass is very, very sustainable as it is now. And it continues to grow. “

You will remember that last month it was reported that Game pass It already had 30 million subscribers, however, Spencer He did not want to confirm whether this figure was correct or not. Instead, he preferred to maintain what they had previously said was 18 million, but promised that in the future they will inform us about the real number of users that the service has.

Editor’s note: And the problem is that many people abuse the promotion that allows you to enjoy Game Pass for $ 10 pesos here in Mexico, and not everyone really pays what this subscription is worth. You may remember the strong controversy that arose with Gears 5, where people only activated Game Pass for this price to play the campaign, and later canceled their subscription.

Via: Axios