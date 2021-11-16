Risky bets will be the trend for Phil Spencer to follow.

It is well known that Xbox is unleashed when it comes to acquiring new studios, being so the purchase of Zenimax and, therefore, that of Bethesda, was a revolution within the video game industry. So much so that not only are there memes about future Microsoft acquisitions, but this too has opened debates around which will be the next study to join the ranks of Microsoft.

The latter is not gratuitous and is not without foundation, since the Phil Spencer has pointed out on several past occasions that Microsoft plans to acquire more studios. In fact, SEGA is a name that sounds a lot in betting, although it seems that for now it will be a simple alliance without losing any type of exclusivity.

Given this, Phil Spencer has made headlines again due to a new interview on Major Nelson’s podcast, where he has stated that part of your job until a successor is named will be to place risky bets on the future of video games, since these are what the players demand of him. In other words, you may be reaffirming yourself to ** keep acquiring studios for Xbox.

Phil Spencer points out what they will look like in 10 years

Given all this premise, the manager has stated that they have to constantly push the limits of what they are doing so that players can always demand more, in such a way that they will bet on technological, narrative, playable innovation, among others that these same users have been demanding.

Thus, It seems that Microsoft not only wants to continue offering its well-known sagas, but also to get out of its comfort zoneThis being a strategy that Sony has made throughout these generations by constantly renewing their IPs from one console to another.

Secondly, Spencer also mentions that they are satisfied with the Xbox game catalog. with the acquisitions of new studios, although, as you have already mentioned, without wanting to stop at any time.

It should be noted that, although console sales do not accompany the good performance of Phil Spencer compared to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, it is true that Microsoft is increasing its user base more and more, being of vital importance here the arrival of the Xbox Game Pass, another of the great past bets of the manager. It remains to be seen if the ones to come work just as well.

