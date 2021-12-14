Microsoft Edge is an example of how to do things right, with a few exceptions. The Redmond Giant has known to differentiate itself from Google Chrome and, except for some problems, which fortunately have not reached Spain, the performance is outstanding. Now the Microsoft Edge team wants to give you a different touch to the first configuration resembling its style to that of Windows 11 as reported in Deskmodder.

Microsoft Edge offers a new installation experience

If we reinstall Microsoft Edge in Windows 10 or Windows 11 and open it for the first time we will see the configuration experience. This experience shows the installation pages and some tips. To help change the old Microsoft Edge icon was displayed and the change to the new icon.

From Microsoft they believe that people should know the new design of the icon and the installation experience has changed, at least in the Dev and Canary versions. If we install the Beta or Stable builds we will not be able to see the new experience yet and we will have to wait for them to arrive gradually.

We must do this process with some care since certain settings, although they can be changed later, are important. So it is not only an installation wizard but it requires our attention. Now it seems that the team of Microsoft Edge wants to carve out its own identity and apply a more pleasant design to that first time we open the browser of the Redmond giant. Of course the style is very interesting and seems to unify the design lines.

In recent weeks there has been widespread criticism of Edge’s ability to help us put off purchases. This should not be the function of a browser and we hope that it does not make it out of the United States. Everyone makes mistakes, but this functionality is avoidable and tarnishes the great work of the Edge team.