As the days go by, the doses applied of the different vaccines against Covid-19 around the world increase. In the first instance it is a favorable aspect although it has not been enough. The contagions continue and even some countries like Mexico already register a third wave of cases. The situation has not yet been controlled and it will take several months to achieve it.

For its part, the expansion that the Delta Variant has had is now one of the greatest dangers. It maintains a presence in more than 100 nations and so far it has been proven that it can be up to 60 percent more infectious. Therefore, it is one of those responsible for the current situation. In the same way, it has also been influenced that more and more people have stopped using face masks and do not respect the indications of social distancing.

How vaccines work in adolescents

However, another drawback of the Covid-19 vaccines is that during their clinical trial phase they were only tested in adults. Therefore, the initial indication is that they should only be received by adults, although a little later the age was reduced to 16 years. The reason is because the effects and generation of antibodies in younger people were unknown.

It was earlier this year that Pfizer conducted a trial with minors. What was obtained was that only 18 were infected within a placebo group made up of 1,129 volunteers. While none was infected in the group of 1,131 that did receive the immunization. With this it is obtained that generates a perfect protection.

With sufficient evidence, Canada was the first country in the world to authorize the emergency use of the vaccine at Pfizer in children 12 to 16 years of age. While a short time later the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the same decision. Later, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) he also approved it.

For its part, Moderna’s inoculation also received the same endorsement but only from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is expected that it will gradually be approved in other regions as well.

Broaden the spectrum of immunized people

But what remains pending is the application of vaccines in younger children. While now the New York Times reported that both Pfizer and Moderna got permission from the FDA to expand their clinical trials. In this way, they will be able to verify if their respective biologics manage to generate antibodies in children between 5 and 11 years old. In addition, the main question is about the necessary doses and if side effects occur.

Thus, the recruitment of pediatric patients in the United States to participate in the trials of both pharmaceutical companies has begun. If the vaccines are verified to be safe, they would be approved immediately for mass application.

Unlike the beginning of the pandemic when it was believed that children were immune, today it is known that this is not the case. Although the probability is lower compared to an adult, in the end they can be infected and even die from this new disease.