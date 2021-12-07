Peugeot will become a 100% electric brand in Europe in 2030. All the models that will make up the Peugeot range in those years will be fully electric. This has been assured by Linda Jackson, the top leader of the French company. Peugeot boasts of having in its portfolio some of the best-selling electric cars on the European market.

Peugeot is integrated into the automobile conglomerate Stellantis, one of the colossi of the European automotive industry and the fourth largest vehicle manufacturer globally. A few months ago the so-called Stellantis EV Day was celebrated. A very important event in which some of the doubts regarding the electrification process and, above all, the transition to electric mobility were cleared up, which will be carried out by each of the brands that are part of the group.

In the specific case of the Peugeot brand, it was not specified when it would take the big step to leave combustion engines behind in Europe. Now, and thanks to some statements made by the top leader of the company, we can set a date. And it is not as far as one might expect at first. Peugeot will be an electric brand in Europe in 2030.

Peugeot e-208, one of Stellantis’ best-selling electric cars in Europe

All Peugeot models will be 100% electric in Europe by 2030

Linda Jackson, CEO of Peugeot, has made it clear that 2030 will be the key year in the total electrification process of the brand in the Old Continent: “As we move towards the new Stellantis platforms, STLA Small, Medium and Large, by 2030 in Europe, all our models will be electric».

It is important to emphasize the fact that this objective specifically affects the European market. And it is that far from the borders of Europe the brand will continue to bet on combustion engines. “But I still have to make sure I keep the internal combustion offerings for my international clients,” Jackson said.

In any case, Peugeot will anticipate 5 years to the proposal of the European Commission to end the combustion engine in 2035. Within Stellantis itself, other brands have already confirmed what their roadmap will be. For example, all new Lancia and DS Automobiles models introduced from 2024 on will be electric. For its part, the Abarth firm will be 100% electric in 2024 while Opel will do the same in 2028. All this speaking specifically of Europe.

The Peugeot e-2008 also plays an important role in Europe

The Peugeot range will be fully electrified in 2024

Right now the Peugeot range is 70% electrified. The goal set by the brand, according to Jackson, is to complete the electrification process by 2024. Let us remember that Peugeot currently sells plug-in hybrid and 100% electric vehicles. What’s more, some of its models are at the top of the ranking of the best-selling electric cars in Europe.

Jackson has stressed that around 20% of the sales of the Peugeot 208 correspond to the electric model, the Peugeot e-208. In the case of the Peugeot 2008, this percentage is somewhat lower, although the e-2008 deals with the most popular electric SUVs: «The e-2008 is below the e-208, because it tends to be a first car, so clients seek to be able to travel long distances. They are trying to decide if an electric car is appropriate for them.