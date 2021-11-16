Xiaomi has just launched a kit in China that you will undoubtedly want to buy. Whether it’s for your office or to improve the organization of your studies, this new set of products promise to become a highly sought-after item.

Under the slogan «I ♡ XIAOMI«, This new kit consists of a total of 8 gel pens, two packs of posits and an A5-size notebook in which to write down your ideas or simply organize your day to day.

This is the new Xiaomi office kit

In detail, this new kit launched by Xiaomi consists of a total of 8 white pens inside which a japanese ink MIKUNI. This also has a hermetic closure and its tips have a size of 0.5mm, being these manufactured by MIKRON.

Each of these pens It also has a letter or symbol, forming an «I ♡ XIAOMI». Hence, this product will undoubtedly become a collector’s item for any XIAOMIADICT.

In combination we find two packs of orange posits and 100 sheets each. These have a size of 72mm in width and height and also come equipped with the classic adherent that will allow us to place it on practically any surface (wood, plastic, metal).

Beyond that, this kit features an A5 size notebook. This is made up of 80 gram white sheets, turning out to be fully elastic. They also have a high absorption so they avoid possible spots or ink stains.

For the moment this kit will only be sold in China, although it will probably be a matter of time before we see it for sale in the Xiaomi Store in Europe and Latin America.