Offer of those that do not last: the fastest 400 get some AirPods 2 for 99 euros.

Today is one of the most important discount days of the year on AliExpress. The great online store celebrates the 11 of 11 or Singles Day, and we have many devices and products on offer. And if you want to take advantage of it, you can take the AirPods 2 for only 99 euros.

It is a offer limited to 400 units and you must follow the instructions that we leave you just below to get the AirPods 2 at this price:

Offer is available from 9:00 a.m. on November 11 .

. Enter this link to AliExpress.

Click on Buy.

Now add the promo code SDAPPLE20 .

. Complete the payment.

Buy on AliExpress: AirPods 2

Being only 400 units, If you don’t hurry, they will most likely sell out in a matter of minutes., so set an alarm at the exact time so as not to miss the opportunity.

These AirPods 2 are sold on AliExpress Plaza, so you have nothing to worry about. Are 100% original, they accumulate very good evaluations, they will arrive at your house in one or two days and have two years warranty.

AirPods 2 Specifications

AirPods are the most popular wireless headphones on the market, and now they can be yours at a spectacular price. These are its official specifications:

Automatic activation and connection with Apple devices.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to Apple’s new H1 chip.

Simple setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Double tap to play audio or change songs.

They load quickly in the case.

5 hours of continuous autonomy and 24 hours with the charges of the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector.

High quality sound and voice.

Easy change from one device to another.

The Airpods 2 are excellent wireless headphones that can be yours for very little. Apple continues to sell them at 150 euros, but you can get them only today at a brutal price.

