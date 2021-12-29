José María ‘Pechito’ López has completed an almost perfect season in 2021. A key part in the development of the new Toyota GR010 Hybrid, the Argentine driver has not only managed to win the WEC again together with Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi, but also has won his first victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The final stretch of the year has allowed ‘Pechito’ to test the new Toyota TCR for the first time and confirm its presence in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2022. It is not surprising that José María has assured in statements to ‘Champions’ that this year has been his best season in sports. In addition, ‘Pechito’ faces next year with the prospect of being able to revalidate the successes achieved in 2021.

‘Pechito’ López has assured: «Without a doubt, this has been my best year in sports. Even personally in many respects. Winning Le Mans and being a WEC champion is the most, but on balance, if I had not won these things I think it would also be among my best years. I felt very comfortable and happy. Every year it costs a little more, but the work is worth it when it pays off. In terms of performance we have always been there to win Le Mans, but it is a difficult race. It happened at the right time, so it was a very special moment for me being part of the development of the new prototype. It was always my dream to win Le Mans. One understands over the years the reasons that lead Le Mans to be the most important race in the world».

In reference to the coronation as WEC champion at the FIA ​​Awards Gala in Paris and the resolution of the title of World Champion of Formula 1, ‘Pechito’ added: «It was very nice. It’s amazing to think that since 2014 I have been there seven times and five sharing a table with the champion of Formula 1, WRC, World Rallycross or Formula E. It is something that I will be able to appreciate better as time passes. Being able to be there is always a pride and more if I do it representing Argentina. This time I couldn’t share a table with Lewis Hamilton. I think the race was already defined for him. You understand that they prioritized the show, but I think Hamilton was clearly harmed».