We already know when we will be able to see the Peacemaker series, the spin-off of the film The Suicide Squad (2021).

When the director James Gunn I was shooting the movie The Suicide Squad freaked out so much with the performance of John Cena What Peacemaker They decided that he had to have his own series. Now we can see a new trailer and it also comes with the official release date.

Peacemaker will premiere on January 13 in HBO Max. Below we can see how Christopher Smith (John Cena) wants to escape from the hospital and also talks about Aquaman (Jason Momoa), one of the great heroes of Dc comics.

As we can see, the series of Peacemaker it will have a very similar tone to the movie The Suicide Squad, so all those who enjoyed the action, violence and the most hooligan humor, surely will find the same in this series.

Official synopsis:

“Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn’s 2021 film, The Suicide Squad. We will see the adventures of an irresistibly boastful man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people have to be killed to achieve it. “

The series stars John Cena like Christopher Smith, Danielle brooks like Adebayo, Freddie stroma as a Watcher, Jennifer holland like Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick like Auggie Smith. Director James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the first season and directed five, including the first. After that, the filmmaker has already been able to focus on Marvel studiosas it is rolling Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, this will show that you are capable of achieving different hits with different themes and tones.

Do you want to see this series? Leave us your comments below. It will surely be the best of early 2022 of HBO Max, the streaming platform where all the hits of Dc comics.