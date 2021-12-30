We are closing the year and one of the things that most attracts our attention is always what is being seen at this time. And it is through the FlixPatrol web where we can find the most watched series in 2021 on Netflix, HBO and Disney + in Spain.

Some lists in which we have some other surprise since, accustomed to the constant noise and the punctual tops (daily / weekly) of both Netflix and Prime Video, sometimes we lose some global perspective.

What yes that demonstrate these data is the importance of the “catalog fund” and long series both on HBO Max (the battle of ‘Friends’) and, above all, Disney + with the presence of the 33 seasons of ‘The Simpsons’ and the 17 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

Netflix

The big N continues to have a great asset in its non-original series, there we are surprised to find ‘La cocinera de Castamar’, by Atresplayer; or one of the medical dramas of the moment, ‘New Amsterdam’, constituting the podium together with one of the first phenomena of this year, ‘Lupine’.

‘Lupine’ ‘New Amsterdam’ ‘The cook of Castamar’ ‘The Bridgertons’ ‘Who killed Sara?’ ‘The Squid game’ ‘Sky Red’ ‘The Money Heist’ ‘The assistant’ ‘Sex / Life’

HBO and HBO Max

The year of transition from HBO Spain to HBO Max has had us some other disappointment but also some other surprise. But let’s go to the most seen, with a top that is different from the one presented by the platform on social networks with its three most viewed series and movies (’30 coins ‘,’ The maid’s tale ‘and’ The Justice League of Zack Snyder ‘).

‘Friends’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Superman & Lois’ ‘Rick and Morty’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ ’30 coins’ ‘The knot’ ‘The White Lotus’ ‘Manifest’

Disney +

The fact that Disney + is a platform with a clear family vocation is shown by listings like these with series for all types of audiences. There we have, for example, a surprising second place for ‘The House of Mickey Mouse’ or ‘Jessie’, in the sixth, rubbing shoulders with great classics and Star Wars and Marvel series.