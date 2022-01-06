There is little left to see the first episodes of Peacemaker on HBO Max, and that is why in this note we tell you everything we know and some of the first criticisms that came out about the DC series.

After what The Suicide Squad (2021) introduced us to Christopher Smith, or better known as Peacemaker, HBO Max surprised us with the announcement of a spin-off series about this very particular character from DC. Favorite of some, hated by others, Peacemaker (John Cena) comes to redeem himself and show us in eight episodes his story of origin and the adventures that will continue the events of the Suicide Squad.

While the creator, director and writer of the series, James gunn, assured that it is not necessary to have seen The Suicide Squad to delve into the history of Peacemaker, since they tell us “all the necessary details at the beginning of the series”, Here we remind you what happened to the character the last time we saw him. At the end of the movie DC, (eye SPOILERS from The Suicide Squad) Christopher smith murder the dear Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) to fulfill its mission. However, as a consequence of this, Bloodsport (Idris Elba) shoots. At this, they left for dead Peacemaker, but in the post-credits scene we found out that he was still alive in a hospital and was being watched by staff from Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

That’s where the series begins. We were lucky to see already Peacemaker and we can tell you that what stands out the most is not only John Cena, but ehe team that will accompany our protagonist and, amid scenes of action, violence and quite bizarre humor, we will see John with his typical costume and his companion eagle, Eagly stealing the series.

As it progresses, we will see Peacemaker face not only a threat to the security of the United States, which they call Butterflies, but also to various conflicts and ethical and moral dilemmas that the protagonist will have. According Gunn, the complicated relationship between the protagonist and his father will be of great importance in the season: “There is a moment in the movie of The Suicide Squad, in which Bloodsport talks about his father and what he was like, and then there’s a shot of Peacemaker in which he nods. That is the seed on which the entire series of Peacemaker”.

In addition to showing us the history of Christopher smith, the series will focus on the relationship he will have with his new team of outcasts who will seek to fulfill missions to keep the peace and save the world, no matter what they must do. However, it seems that the protagonist will not be as brutal as we remember him. In the trailer we see a scene in which he does not want to shoot some children and questions everything he was willing to do in The Suicide Squad.

While we saw Peacemaker closer to becoming a villain in The Suicide Squad, In this series you will be making other decisions and rethinking many characteristics that defined you before. We will be able to know a little more about his personality and see where this antihero comes from, what were the things he did and what that means for him.

Who accompany Peacemaker in the team are: Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee) Y Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji). We will also see Robert Patrick What Auggie Smith, the father of Christopher.

For those who can’t wait a week to see this new series of HBO Max, we tell you that it has already received 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and, in case you want to know more, here are some of the first reviews that came out of Peacemaker. Obvious, no spoilers.

Rolling Stone: “The series works as an honest study of this antiheroic character and the losers who have to work with him, enough that the comedy never runs out. In a marketplace oversaturated with stories of hypermuscular men and women making their way to justice, Peacemaker stands out from all of them. You’ll want to try it, even the very tacky parts”.

Collider: “Cas the first potential spin-off derived from The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker It’s definitely a less bombastic series, dealing more with relationships than action in general, but it would also have been more successful if it hadn’t been so focused on trying to make its lead more likable.”.

The Hollywood Reporter: “In his quest to shed new light on a character who came out of his latest film dangerously close to outright villainy, Peacemaker it loses too much of the darkness that made it compelling in the first place. “

Comic Book: “Peacemaker […] It couldn’t have a more similar sensibility, as it combines the best stunts of the 1960s and 1980s – both from its main character’s past, and from genre storytelling in general – with a unique and modern black comedy. While the end result isn’t flawless, the first seven episodes make up for it by being violent, endearing, and absurdly entertaining, all while showing the untapped potential of television unfolding within the film. DC Extended Universe”.

Produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment Y The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television, Peacemaker It is directed by James gunn and, next to Safran and Matt Miller, serve as executive producers. John Cena Not only is he the star of the series, but he is also a co-executive producer.

The first three episodes will premiere on HBO Max next January 13 and then every Thursday a new chapter will be released until eight.

