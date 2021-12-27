Final Fantasy XVI development delayed

It has been a very good time since we had some kind of news related to Final Fantasy XVI, and of course, the fans are starting to despair. Well, you better be patient now Square enix announced that development of this highly anticipated game was delayed for nearly six months due to the pandemic.

Via Twitter, the official account of FFXVI shared a message from Naoki Yoshida, producer of the game, where he mentions that the pandemic forced team members to work from home, something that drastically affected communication between everyone. Yoshida says that many key elements of the title are practically ready and from now on they will focus on playing and testing as much as they can of FFXVI to squash all the bugs, refine the base experience and deliver a worthy adventure for the users.

But then, when will we have news about FFXVI? In accordance with YoshidaThe next major reveal of the game will be taking place in spring 2022, and I want to assume that we will finally know its release date. Other than that, he did not elaborate on it.

Editor’s note: The news is definitely disappointing, but we have to understand that Square Enix must prioritize the health and wellness of employees before anything else. I have no doubt that FFXVI will be an exceptional game, and I can’t wait to learn more about it.

Via: Twitter