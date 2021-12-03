Paper Mario Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Next Week

The arrival of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack left quite unsatisfied users of Nintendo Switch, but the Big N promised that over time more titles of N64 and Genesis at the service and we already know which one will be one of the first. This is nothing more and nothing less than the original Paper Mario, and we already know exactly when it will be available.

Through the following trailer, Nintendo confirmed the arrival of this game next December 10, and as they told you before, it is part of this Expansion Pack so you will not have to pay extra for it if you are already subscribed.

Editor’s note: Paper Mario was one of the best games to make it to the Nintendo 64, and I highly recommend it if you never had a chance to play it at the time. Let’s just hope that this version of NSO doesn’t suffer from the same issues as other games on the service.

Via: Nintendo