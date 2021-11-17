Towards the 2022 selections, the PAN decided that it will elect its candidate for governor of Aguascalientes by poll, and pointed out that in case of going in a coalition, it will be the Blue and White who will choose the contender.

“In Aguascalientes, the people will have the last word and, therefore, we have defined and will notify the INE that the method for defining the candidate for governor will be through appointment and that we will use as an instrument to define who will be our standard-bearer or standard-bearer, the method of the survey, ”said the leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés.

In a message on social networks, the leader commented that the party will launch a call for the PAN to participate; In addition, he pointed out that several measurements will be designed and whoever is the winner in these will be the candidate for the state government.

Read: PAN opens membership: you are 2 cents away from losing your registration

“Knowing that only together we are going to achieve it, that it is united how we are going to have a well-governed state, the good government of National Action must continue in Aguascalientes. We will not allow the bad, destructive, regressive, incapable and corrupt Morenoist governments to go and infect the state of Aguascalientes ”, he commented.

At the moment, there are only two PAN members interested in participating in the contest: Senator Antonio Martín del Campo and Deputy Teresa Jiménez. Both legislators called on the PAN members to go together in next year’s elections.

The call comes after several PAN members have expressed their disagreement with the presidency of Marko Cortés, among them the senator for Aguascalientes Martha Márquez Alvarado, who recently resigned from the PAN considering that the leadership keeps the institution “kidnapped”.

In June 2022 there will be gubernatorial elections in six states of the country: Aguascalientes, Durango, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipas.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed