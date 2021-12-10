The bad opening decision for a store Oxxo in an old building in the CDMX, the construction is crumbling and what seemed to diversify the functionality of the property, is the nightmare of residents in it, while we wait for the position of the store on the matter, we present the story reported in networks by affected neighbors.

Through social networks he realized how Oxxo began with the construction of a store in an old building in the Narvarte neighborhood, however, the inauguration will no longer be a time to celebrate and everything indicates that if it is carried out, it will be a Bitter drink for both residents and store operators at said address, questioning the expansion strategy that Femsa is currently carrying out, at least with what has to do with protocols that those in charge follow, of evaluating commercial spaces to sell in they.

Oxxo in an old building, bad decision

In social networks the complaint was complete and blunt: with at least seven images that show the deterioration caused in Xochicalco 121 in the Narvarte neighborhood, and a large number of arguments in each of them, neighbors of the building have been giving an account of how the Construction of an Oxxo store is deteriorating the property, to the point of causing pieces of trabe and concrete to fall.

Through the Twitter account Xochicalco 121, a group of neighbors in the Narvarte neighborhood of CDMX warns, carries out the publications and sentences that we no longer want any more Oxxo stores in the capital of the country.

In one of the published threads, the appearance of the facade and how the sales of the first floor have been covered to place what appears to be the store’s advertisement there.

In subsequent messages it is revealed that the construction is violating at least 7 articles of the regulation that the building follows, which is alerted, it has not been revised since the 2017 earthquake.

With the opening of the store, the neighbors warn that structural revisions have been requested, which, they confess, have been evaded by the authorities, while the study carried out by Oxxo identified irregularities such as twisted rods, flimsy columns, contrary to what they say, “They believe that repairing a store is enough to protect the 16 departments.”

“For years we have seen how Femsa and the real estate companies take over the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, but today they are putting the safety of those who live here at risk. Why are companies more important to Santiago Taboada (mayor of BJ), than the demands of the citizens themselves? ”, The neighbors question in their complaint.

The installation of a @OXXO_Stores violates at least 7 articles of the building regulations, but this is a problem of @CNPC_MX. The building, made with a very lax old building code, has not been evaluated or repaired, even after the # Earthquake2017 pic.twitter.com/JO60mKuzbq – Xochicalco 121 (@ Xochicalco121) December 6, 2021

The study itself done by @OXXO_Stores identified bent rods, flimsy columns, etc. but they believe that repairing a store is enough to protect the 16 departments. pic.twitter.com/FqyXquQftJ – Xochicalco 121 (@ Xochicalco121) December 6, 2021

In fact staff came from the @BJAlcaldia To review, he asked them to stop the work until there was an opinion on the state of the building. But @OXXO_Stores it did not stop, “then we will make up with them” they told us. They never came or delivered the opinion again. pic.twitter.com/86VRe2kufJ – Xochicalco 121 (@ Xochicalco121) December 6, 2021

