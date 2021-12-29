Outdoor trends in the top 10 of the best 2021 pool covers and outdoor pergolas from Abrisud

Abrisud’s Top 10 includes some of the most outstanding trends in outdoor decoration that we will see next year 2022: comfort, design and sustainability come together to provide homes with private leisure spaces. A must that it has come to stay, fostered in part by the pandemic, and that enhances the adaptation of outdoor spaces.

In this compilation of its most outstanding facilities of the year, the firm shows pool covers but also different models of bioclimatic pergolas, verandas and covers for spas.

Abrisud’s Top 1 for this year 2021 is this impressive bioclimatic mobile roof pergola, the only one on the market with a modular design. Apart from its spectacular dimensions, the comfort of this model stands out, both in its manual and automatic versions, which allows you to adjust the setting of the pool at the click of a button. Its sliding telescopic panels ensure a full opening and more versatile use, depending on the season of the year.

The company highlights in second place an elegant blue automatic louvre cover. Its about Move & Roll slat model characterized by its great adaptability and mobility. It is a minimalist design that resists rain, snow and wind. With refined lines, it collects the blind on a mobile cart that is removed from the pool to enjoy the glass in its entirety in the hottest and coldest months heats the pool naturally.

Complete the top 3 of Abrisud Ibérica this spectacular panoramic veranda. It is the Origin model, which allows you to add one more room to the home and enjoy a bright porch in a more comfortable environment. This model is designed for those who want to have an extra space, a winter garden or a window.

Abrisud nods to large residential swimming pools with this telescopic T-Max design in the fourth position. It is a highly resistant modular design, made of thermo-lacquered aluminum and two-sided anti-UV treated polycarbonate. A perfect installation for mountain areas.

The equator of this selection is for a beautiful circular wooden cover, designed for outdoor spas or round pools. This charming design includes glass walls that surround the spa in a bubble that invites relaxation and cocooning. It is a very resistant model that protects any outdoor installation from inclement weather.

The sixth place is for a flat design that confirms the preferences of the owners for designs that blend in with the environment. In this case it is a automatic cover, ultra-hermetic, which allows the pool to be covered in less than a minute. Its canvas is made with an isothermal membrane that is kept taut thanks to a highly resistant prestressed polyester fabric that provides great tightness and prevents evaporation and keeps the water cleaner and purer.

Another trend that can be seen in this annual barometer is the search for telescopic facilities that allow enjoy the pool more months a year. In this, the seventh place Abrisud highlights its new model of half-height telescopic canopy, which allows you to swim inside with great comfort. It is a model of cover that allows you to enjoy a generous space to bathe and at the same time be protected from inclement weather.

The pergola with adjustable slats de Abrisud gets an eighth position on his own merits. East bioclimatic design stands out for achieving a totally natural ventilation thanks to the air circulation between its watertight components. For greater comfort, it includes the option of automated climate management that allows it to open and close depending on rain, wind or even frost, through a system of rain, wind and temperature sensors.

The number nine is a cover with raised slats, inspired by a minimalism convinced to achieve beauty without restrictions, the color slats model. A completely unique design with very careful finishes that are particularly resistant to both weathering, thanks to its anti-UV PVC slats and a stainless steel shaft, as well as corrosion.

Abrisud completes its annual Top 10 with this impressive curved dome made for the Roche Posay campsite in France. A modular structure adapted to the needs of this aquatic area endowed with an easy and quick opening, thanks to an exclusive patented sliding system equipped with an anti-lift protection for greater reliability. This deck quickly transforms to accommodate variations and allows you to adjust the ventilation throughout the day.

