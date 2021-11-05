After four editions behind him with crafts and design as a flag, he returns to the Spanish capital Madrid Craft Week. Between November 12 and 21, the streets and shops of some of the most iconic and dynamic neighborhoods in Madrid will once again be filled with experiences and unique proposals full of creativity.

The Christmas edition of Madrid Craft Week 2021 It will have workshops, interventions in the street, workshops and conferences, circuits through artisan establishments, contests and open days among many other actions created to support local business, to creators and artisans, and to the craft world in the fashion, decoration, art or gastronomy sectors.





As usual, the great creativity and design event has the support of the Madrid City Council and its initiative with Madrid Capital de Moda y Todo está en Madrid, in addition to the collaboration of the main neighborhood merchant associations such as Las Letras Street, Chueca Diversa, Salesas and El Rastro, which will coordinate the activities to be carried out in their respective neighborhoods with the aim of invigorating them and boosting the sales of their associates.

The news of the Christmas edition of Madrid Craft Week





Among the novelties of this week’s Christmas edition, elements such as the Craft space which will be held between November 19 and 21, and in which artisans and designers who do not have physical premises to be able to exhibit and sell their creations will participate. This new edition will feature the physical presence of artisans from the island of La Palma so that they can promote their quality products in the peninsula and receive that support that they so much need at the moment.

The public attending the Madrid Craft Week will have circuits of artisan shops of the participating neighborhoods, in which there will be workshops, exhibitions, open days, conferences, discounts …

In order for the event to have a presence on the street, but also on the networks, a 2-meter corpus will be installed with the words Madrid Craft Week, created with plant decoration and lighting made by various florists. And the public that takes photos with him, and uploads them to social networks, will be able to participate in different raffles.





There will also be a Christmas Tables contest, in which artisans and special shops will participate in this open competition that seeks to find the most beautiful and original Christmas table. And since we live in a time when we must support the artisan, within the framework of this week the Madrid Craft Week Awards, an initiative that has categories such as Best Craftsman, Neighborhood Promoter of the

crafts, Institution most committed to crafts or Best trade

craftsman among others.

More information | Madrid Craft Week

In Decoesfera | Crafts and design, protagonists of the Madrid Craft Week special Christmas

