Ottomany, the robot that is responsible for distributing products with an autonomous driving system. End to conventional delivery men?

In recent years, autonomous driving systems have been linked to sustainable mobility. Companies like Tesla have made us, unconsciously, think that all programs of this kind have as their main intention to eliminate the role of the conventional driver. But nevertheless, the implementation of this type of technology it has an even more developed background. The best example is shown by robots destined to deliver packages.

Interestingly, this type of mobile device is capable of operating autonomously thanks to its own driving assistant. Having a set of cameras and sensors of different types allows the robotic unit to travel a certain distance. Ottonomy is a good example to explain to what extent innovation has improved exponentially from a time to this part. This particular model handles package delivery.

Using standard equipment, it manages to navigate, autonomously, the distance between the store that sells a specific product and the location of the person requesting the service. This, of course, could apply to a planned distance in an establishment itself or, of course, the carrying out trips of a greater magnitude. Be that as it may, the truth is that the tour is carried out completely autonomously.

Well, are we facing a project with a capacity to adapt in all spaces? Indeed, the Ottonomy model is already being tested at an American airport. More specifically, the Cincinnati International Airport. This is a pilot program from which you could depend on future updates in terms of security or, why not, the provision of a differential program in terms of innovation and incorporation of new services.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the main characteristics of this particular robot, why the first tests determine that their success appears to be guaranteed in the medium term and, of course, what are the main virtues with respect to its theoretical competence. Will there be delivery men or waiters in the coming years with this type of product? We are, without a doubt, before a debate that will arise.

Autonomous robot capable of delivering food to the user at an airport

The airport where this technology is being tested is one of the busiest in the United States. It is an important national and international hub and, without a doubt, represents one of the best showcases for Ottonomy. Testing in high-traffic circumstances allows understand to what extent we are facing a technology which will be a benchmark in the future. Here is its design and, in addition, what you can incorporate into your interior.

As can be seen, his image perfectly represents a shopping cart. The main difference lies in the inclusion of a casing that protects what is inside. At the moment, the units being tested have food inside, but the truth is that could offer other types of services. Well, what other aspects stand out in terms of the technology it incorporates? Its LiDAR sensor is, without a doubt, its strong point.

Accustomed to seeing it in mobility, we are struck by how this sensor can have a place in this proposal. We are facing a cart whose operation is very simple. The user must place the order and, subsequently, the service will be carried out. The delivery will be made by one of these carts, which will be guided in relation to the location offered by the user regarding the place of the establishment in which the food has been requested.

Currently, the pandemic is raging when it comes to social contacts. Faced with this new situation, the economy is adapting through various tools. Among them, it is worth highlighting the exponential growth of online commerce or home delivery services. Following this thread, the delivery of products via robots could be an alternative that could be experimented from now on.

Under this pretext, Ottomany offers the possibility of avoiding human contact when requesting food. At the moment, it’s about a pilot program that must improve exponentially. Its current operation is based on the implementation of QR codes, which allow associating an order number with the user in question. Once the person is recognized, the drawer will be unlocked, allowing delivery of the package in question.

We will have to wait a while to see if this technology has greater recognition in the coming months or if, on the contrary, it does not offer great advantages for the companies that have used its services. Meanwhile, the debate is served.

