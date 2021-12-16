03-25-2011 Zardoya Otis photovoltaic elevator ECONOMY SPAIN EUROPE ZARDOYA OTIS



MADRID, 16 (EUROPA PRESS)

Grupo Otis has adjusted the price of the public offer for the acquisition (OPA) of shares on the 49.99% of Zardoya Otis that it does not control for the interim dividend of 0.076 euros gross per share that the latter will pay to its shareholders on the next 10 from January.

Specifically, the offer price becomes 6.86 euros for each Zardoya Otis share with effect from next January 6, as reported by the company.

Likewise, Otis has explained that, in accordance with the terms of the offer, if Zardoya Otis made or declared any other distribution of dividends or reserves, return of capital or any other type of distribution to its shareholders, whether ordinary, extraordinary, on account or complementary, the offer price will be reduced by an amount equivalent to the gross amount per share of the distribution.