OPPO Find N, this is the first OPPO folding OFFICIAL!

Oppo officially reveals its first folding smartphone, Find N, an impressive device without crease in your screen, you know all the features.

Oppo said that he has been working on this phone since 2018, and that the Find N it is the result of six generations of internal development.

The Find N has a huge foldable OLED panel with a smaller screen on the outside that can be used when the phone is closed. The inner screen measures 7.1 inches diagonal and has a ratio of 9: 8.4.

The Find N screen was made by Samsung and has a 120Hz refresh rate is protected by UTG (ultra-thin glass) and Oppo It stands out for its 200,000 folds.

The foldable phone of Oppo features a left loop hinge and closes without leaving space between the two halves of the screen. When closing it, the Outer display looks more like a regular 5.49-inch 60Hz smartphone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/U1pPmkB6u6o

The new folding of Oppo has a 50 megapixel main camera, an IMX766 sensor, a 16 megapixel ultrawide and a 13 megapixel 2x telephoto.

The battery is 4500 mAh and can be charged to 33 W with a SuperVOOC cable or 15 W wirelessly. It also has wireless charging 10W reverse and it is compatibility with standard Qi.

The Find N has a fingerprint sensor on the power button and two stereo speakers on the bottom of the phone, and also integrates a processor Snapdragon 888 and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Oppo’s Find N will only be sold in China at the moment As of December 23 for a price of 7,699 yuan that is equivalent to 1,200 dollars, this is just over 25,000 pesos in Mexico.