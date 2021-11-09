NVIDIA also joins the metaverse: this is your bet

The metaverse it is a concept that is becoming fashionable. A few days ago Facebook announced that it would change its name to Meta, this as part of its ambitious project to build the metaverse. Like Meta, there are other companies that want to add to the metaverse, and one of them is NVIDIA.

NVIDIA Omniverse: Your Version of the Metaverse

Although the company calls its proposal omniverse, it is actually the same idea that other companies have under the metaverse concept. This means that NVIDIA will have a technology capable of creating collaborations in the virtual world through 3D avatars.

The omniverse of NVIDIA It will also be focused on augmented and virtual reality experiences, and according to the company, its technology will allow engineers and designers to build highly precise “digital twins” of buildings, products and people, thus creating virtual worlds so real that they will serve to train robots or autonomous vehicles before putting them to the test in the physical world.

NVIDIA He said that currently companies such as the BMW Group, CannonDesign, Epigraph, Ericsson, the architecture firms HKS and KPF, Lockheed Martin and Sony Pictures Animation are already working with their technology for the omniverse.

Part of the novelties that this omniverse is the avatars, which takes advantage of NVIDIA technologies in artificial intelligence and natural language understanding to offer a much more realistic experience of a person in the digital world.

On the other hand, Omniverse VR is (according to NVIDIA) the first virtual reality with ray tracing in real time, so the VR experiences that are developed with this technology will be much more real.

“We now have the technology to create new 3D worlds or model our physical world,” said the CEO of NVIDIA.

One of the most interesting projects in the omniverse is Project Tokkio, a customer service avatar that is able to fluently understand customers and serve them as if they were a real person.

NVIDIA demonstrated that its technology is also a good option for remote work, since it is possible that while a person in the physical world speaks in a call their words are transcribed in real time and translated at the same time in several languages, at the same time also his avatar moves and speaks with the same voice and intonation.

Although Omniverse It is not a technology announced today, there are interesting news with which developers can get much more out of future projects.