OPPO’s first folding mobile is a reality and we will meet it as soon as next week. It will receive the name of OPPO Find N and we have the first official image of his appearance, even from the side.

We will have to wait for December 15 to know all the details of this new high-end folding, although Pete Lau tells us that the wait would have been worth it, since the new terminal would solve problems of other folding such as the “wrinkle” in the fold or durability.

OPPO finds its folding

The OPPO’s first folding mobile It already has a name, it will be the OPPO Find N, with N to represent the number of possibilities in the world of smartphones. According to Pete Lau, smartphones have become stuck in the same design and the only way out of breaking this monotony is through innovation. A few months ago they tried with an extendable screen and now, with a folding screen.

They are a bit late in this era, as the Samsung Galaxy Fold was presented a couple of years ago, but everything has its explanation: “for OPPO it is better launch a product later when you’re ready to deliver a great experience for users to rush to keep up with trends. “

After four years of development and the odd prototype and concept, the OPPO Find N is refined enough to be presented in society. Of him we have a single photo of his profile and Lau’s notes on his strengths: good design, appropriate size for the hand and a good user experience. We also know that it will be well stocked with power, being high-end.

Little we can discern from the photo where the hinge is basically appreciated, although it seems to be a folding mobile in the style of the Galaxy Fold instead of “clamshell” like the Galaxy Flip. You can see in the photo the module for cameras with at least three lenses, but we will have to wait for its presentation to know its size and the rest of the specifications.

According to OPPO, in this OPPO Find N we will find solutions to problems of other folding on the market, such as the wrinkle in the place where the screen is folded and durability, with the creation of “probably the best screen and hinge designs available today in day”. We will know more about it next Wednesday, December 15.

More information | OPPO