The technology company is putting together an incredible INNO DAY and we know one of the surprises it will have in the presentation: the OPPO Find N.

The company’s first folding smartphone will make its debut before the whole world at the company’s celebration, as confirmed by a video posted on Twitter.

What can we expect from the new OPPO Find N?

The company explains that this new folding smartphone is the result of four years of research and work in the development of its project.

The first prototype of what we now know as OPPO Find N, was launched internally in April 2018 but with many details that were worked on up to this point.

OPPO explains the two main fundamentals that guided the creation of this smartphone: a device must be beautiful, useful and easy to use for all people.

This is OPPO’s strategy to keep growing and it comes with an NPU

OPPO Find N achieves this that the company was looking for, as it is considered comfortable for the hand, with a good-size screen and offering a balanced experience.

The special emphasis they put on this smartphone was on solving the problem of the central crease distinguishable by sight and touch.

The OPPO Find N will officially be presented on December 15 during INNO DAY, although the company still hopes to present more new items that day.

The new smartphone could accompany the revelation of the details of its retractable camera that they showed a few days ago, as well as their new NPU that they developed themselves.

The demand for folding phones is on a considerable increase and companies are not going to be left behind, so little by little they all move to that bet.

Users will always appreciate that the competition offers them better smartphones, with good components and at a competitive price according to their expectations.