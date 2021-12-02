Microsoft launches Essentials, the Teams for small businesses

Microsoft revealed Teams Essentials, a standalone version of Teams For small businesses, we tell you all about the new product.

Essentials is a version of Teams aimed at small businesses, the new product represents a middle ground between the free plan of Teams and the subscription to Microsoft 365.

Teams Essentials is designed for small businesses

Teams Essential includes unlimited group meetings of up to 30 hours and up to 300 participants, compared to a time limit of 60 minutes and a maximum of 100 participants in the free plan.

Users of Essentials get 10GB of cloud storage, twice that of the free level, integration with Outlook and soon calendars of Google.

Essentials also includes the Office web applications, chats with colleagues and clients, file sharing, surveys and group projects, from the free version of Teams. But, the meetings, the chats, the calls and the files they are all encrypted.

What’s more, Essentials users can send invitations to meetings including to those who do not have a Teams account; and Virtual Backgrounds for calls, Together mode and live captions are also available.

Teams Essentials costs $ 4 per user per month, this is a dollar minus the subscription to Microsoft 365 Business Basic, which costs $ 5 per month per user. Essentials is available through cloud partners at Microsoft.