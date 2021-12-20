Opera GX, the last browser to reach the Microsoft Store

We continue talking about the Microsoft Store and we continue with good news. The Redmond giant has managed to convince more companies with its new store than in all previous attempts and it shows. Every week we tell you new applications that arrive at the Microsoft Store and this week is no exception. Opera GX, the browser designed for gamers, comes to the Microsoft Store of Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Opera GX, the most gamer browser comes to the Microsoft Store

The Navigator Opera GX is designed for gamers, both in its design and its functionality, with unique features such as CPU, RAM and Network limiters. This allows us to balance consumption between games and the browser so that performance is not burdened.

With the arrival of Opera GX to the Microsoft Store, Windows users have easier access and more options to choose our default browser. As not only gamers play, the Native access to Discord and Twitch in the sidebar. In addition, if you are fans of RGB lighting we will have access to the integration of Razer Chroma and Corsair iCUE. This allows us to have reactive lighting synchronization with the actions of the browser. In addition, Opera GX now includes offline play Operius, a new arcade space shooter to play in your browser when there is no WiFi.

For Opera, the Microsoft Store is a distribution option that allows you to reach Windows users, without the need to search for it on the web. And easier access to Opera GX means users get unlimited free VPN and ad blocker, as well as integrated messaging and social apps in the sidebar.

Now that Microsoft allows us to have alternative browsers in the Microsoft Store, it makes it easier to find them. The Redmond giant has finally hit the mark with its strategy and the proof is the countless apps that are coming.