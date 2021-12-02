Open World Tactical RPG Wartales Now Available In Early Access

Shiro Games is delighted to announce that their open world tactical RPG Wartales is now available in Early Access on Steam (PC).

Wartales is an open-world tactical RPG in which players lead a group of explorers to achieve their objectives, amass fortunes, and embark on perilous journeys. The game is developed by Shiro Games, the French indie studio behind Evoland, Darksburg and the best-selling Viking game. Northgard.

Wartales is an open-world tactical RPG where the player leads a group of mercenaries to meet objectives, amass fortunes and embark on dangerous and fast-paced adventures, adapting the game experience on the go. As the group evolves, it will be able to explore the remains of the Edorian Empire, devastated by the Great Plague, and discover much more.

Players will travel through a gigantic open world, with options to build and develop their camps, craft weapons, stock up on mercenaries, and fight in a turn-based combat system.

The Early Access version includes three regions, two of them completely new since the demo, and will have regular updates every two months expanding the size and possibilities of the world of Wartales.

Players will discover the Kingdom of Edoran in one of these regions, who want to conquer their neighbors using their famed legion, and will be able to learn more about the historical events that have defined this world during the previous years.

