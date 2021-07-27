Minister of Consumption
Paseo del Prado, 18-20
28014 Madrid
Dear Mr. Minister:
The six signatory Interprofessional Organizations want to express to you the amazement of the
hundreds of thousands of farmers, companies, workers and technicians from all over Spain linked
to the livestock and meat sectors we represent, before the campaign signed by
yourself and the Ministry of which you are the owner, in which you defame the entire sector
livestock-meat.
It is worrying that a minister of the Government of Spain makes a series of statements
erroneous or out of focus, and also do it through public channels, trying to create
an artificial confrontation with a sector, the livestock-meat sector, which fulfills a social and
economic of the first magnitude in our country. According to FAO, our sector generates in
Spain more than 2.5 million jobs and almost 9,000 million euros of exports to the
Spain’s trade balance.
It is irresponsible to use data in an interested way when there is a lot of data available
of the Government of which it is a part, such as the official consumption data of the Ministry
of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food or the data of the National Inventory of Greenhouse Gases
Greenhouse of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.
The sector that we represent will continue with its informative work through data
proven, such as the following:
● When it ensures that excessive consumption of meat has led to an increase in
cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even some types of cancer, you should
know that all international indicators reflect that the pattern of diet and
lifestyle of our country is one of the most appropriate in the world, offering profiles
that place Spain at the head of the world:
– Spain is the healthiest country in the world (according to the Bloomberg ranking,
Healthiest Country Index).
– Spain is the country with the highest life expectancy in the world (according to the IHME of the
University of Washington and the prestigious scientific journal The Lancet).
– Spain is the country with the longest life expectancy in the European Union (according to
report “State of Health in the EU 2019” of the European Commission).
– Spain has a rate well below the average in incidence of cancer of
all OECD countries (according to the study “Health at Glance 2019” by the
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
● When it ensures that 15,000 liters of water are required to produce 1 kg of meat,
you should know that 90% of the water that is attributed to meat production is “water
green ”, from the rain, which would continue to fall in the event of the disappearance of the
animals. Only 10% corresponds to “blue water” and “gray water”, a quantity less than
that of many vegetable crops.
● When it ensures that 14.5% of greenhouse gases worldwide
come from livestock, you should know that:
– Livestock and manure production represent only 5.8% of the
emissions (Climate Watch and World Resources Institute, Our World in Data.
Oxford University. 2020).
– Energy, whether in the form of electricity, heat, transport or processes
It accounts for the majority (74%) of greenhouse gas emissions.
greenhouse effect (GHG). The global food system, which encompasses the
production and post-agriculture processes, such as processing and
distribution represents the remaining 26% of emissions. And of that 26%, the
livestock and fishing account for only a third (Joseph Poore and
Thomas Nemecek. Science, 2018).
– 80% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from
livestock in the world come from developing countries (FAO,
2017). We cannot contribute to mitigating climate change with a vision
Eurocentric.
– The intensity of the emissions (CO2 eq / kg of meat) varies between the different
areas of the world. In our environment (Western Europe) we have one of the
lowest emission intensities in the world (FAO, 2017). Our systems
productive are more efficient in the use of food, in the handling and in the
animal health. That is why we produce less emissions per unit of product
final.
● It is important to remember that, in Spain, according to official data from the Inventory
National of Greenhouse Gases -Ministry for Ecological Transition and
Demographic Challenge-, livestock production of meat represents only 7.8%
of the total GHG emissions of our country. On the contrary, transportation involves
27% of these emissions, followed by industry with 19.9%, the generation of
electricity (17.8%), fuel consumption (8.5%) or industrial processes and
use of other products (8%) (MITECO, 2020).
● It is important that you also remember that methane produced in agriculture
it represents around 27% of the total methane emitted in the world. This methane forms
part of a biogenic cycle (it transforms into CO2 and H2O in 12 years), which becomes
absorbed by plants in photosynthesis. With stable livestock censuses, no
we increase CO2 in the atmosphere over time, so we do not contribute
to warming as the consumption of fossil fuels is doing. Therefore,
our emission reduction contributes to the mitigation of climate change, by
the same as other economic sectors.
● When he assures that “the abuse of antibiotics jeopardizes their efficacy both for
animals as well as humans ”, you should know that:
– The use of antibiotics as growth promoters of the animals of
farm has been banned since 2006 (Directive 2001/82 / EC and subsequent
modifications). Only sometimes, as in the case of humans, is it
It is necessary to treat animals intended for food production to
cure some bacterial disease. Responsible use of medicines
guarantees the well-being of the animals, and that the food they produce is
derived are healthy and safe.
– European regulations regulate which drugs and how they can be used
to treat animals. Thus, only drugs that have been
been authorized after having undergone a risk assessment with
scientific basis and favorable result.
– This has also been confirmed by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and
Sanitary Products (AEMPS) indicating that Spain reduced by 13.6% the
sales of veterinary antibiotics in 2019, being a reduction of 58.8%
between 2014 and 2019 (National Antibiotic Resistance Plan).
– At European level, according to the latest report from the European Security Agency
Alimentaria (EFSA) on the monitoring of drug residues
veterinarians and other substances in animals and products of animal origin, only
0.30% of non-conformities were detected in 2019. Thus, EFSA concludes
that there is a high level of compliance and that the surveillance system
European is robust and helps protect the consumer.
As you know, a few months ago we had the opportunity to meet with the Secretary General of the
Ministry of Consumption, with whom we had a very cordial and fruitful meeting. In the
meeting, we present all sector initiatives to support the country’s recovery
after the serious pandemic situation. Some initiatives that include strong commitments in the
areas of sustainability and the transition towards production models based on
climate neutrality and circularity, as well as quality employment, structuring
territorial, equal opportunities and balanced and healthy consumption patterns
for the entire population.
We said it at the meeting and we reiterate it now: the livestock-meat sector contributes to the
job creation and opportunities, as well as promoting strong commitments
environmental with verifiable results. From the sector, we will continue on the path of
institutional collaboration and dialogue, trusting in turn that our managers
Publics contribute, with their attitude and their manifestations, to this climate of understanding.
Sincerely,
Antonio Prieto Risco
President. Interprofessional Association of the Iberian Pig (ASICI)
Antonio Sanchez Sanchez
President. Spanish Interprofessional Association of Poultry Meat (AVIANZA)
José Luis Tainta Pikabea
President. Interprofessional Organization to Promote the Rabbit Sector (INTERCUN)
Raúl Muñiz Cimas
President. Interprofessional Agroalimentaria del Ovino y Caprino (INTEROVIC)
Manuel Garcia Lorenzo
President. Interprofessional Organization of the White-coated Pigs (INTERPORC)
Eliseu Isla Argelich
President. Interprofessional Organization of Beef (PROVACUNO)