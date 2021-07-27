Mr. Alberto Garzón EspinosaMinister of ConsumptionPaseo del Prado, 18-2028014 Madrid

Dear Mr. Minister:

The six signatory Interprofessional Organizations want to express to you the amazement of the

hundreds of thousands of farmers, companies, workers and technicians from all over Spain linked

to the livestock and meat sectors we represent, before the campaign signed by

yourself and the Ministry of which you are the owner, in which you defame the entire sector

livestock-meat.

It is worrying that a minister of the Government of Spain makes a series of statements

erroneous or out of focus, and also do it through public channels, trying to create

an artificial confrontation with a sector, the livestock-meat sector, which fulfills a social and

economic of the first magnitude in our country. According to FAO, our sector generates in

Spain more than 2.5 million jobs and almost 9,000 million euros of exports to the

Spain’s trade balance.

It is irresponsible to use data in an interested way when there is a lot of data available

of the Government of which it is a part, such as the official consumption data of the Ministry

of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food or the data of the National Inventory of Greenhouse Gases

Greenhouse of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

The sector that we represent will continue with its informative work through data

proven, such as the following:

● When it ensures that excessive consumption of meat has led to an increase in

cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even some types of cancer, you should

know that all international indicators reflect that the pattern of diet and

lifestyle of our country is one of the most appropriate in the world, offering profiles

that place Spain at the head of the world:

– Spain is the healthiest country in the world (according to the Bloomberg ranking,

Healthiest Country Index).

– Spain is the country with the highest life expectancy in the world (according to the IHME of the

University of Washington and the prestigious scientific journal The Lancet).

– Spain is the country with the longest life expectancy in the European Union (according to

report “State of Health in the EU 2019” of the European Commission).

– Spain has a rate well below the average in incidence of cancer of

all OECD countries (according to the study “Health at Glance 2019” by the

Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

● When it ensures that 15,000 liters of water are required to produce 1 kg of meat,

you should know that 90% of the water that is attributed to meat production is “water

green ”, from the rain, which would continue to fall in the event of the disappearance of the

animals. Only 10% corresponds to “blue water” and “gray water”, a quantity less than

that of many vegetable crops.

● When it ensures that 14.5% of greenhouse gases worldwide

come from livestock, you should know that:

– Livestock and manure production represent only 5.8% of the

emissions (Climate Watch and World Resources Institute, Our World in Data.

Oxford University. 2020).

– Energy, whether in the form of electricity, heat, transport or processes

It accounts for the majority (74%) of greenhouse gas emissions.

greenhouse effect (GHG). The global food system, which encompasses the

production and post-agriculture processes, such as processing and

distribution represents the remaining 26% of emissions. And of that 26%, the

livestock and fishing account for only a third (Joseph Poore and

Thomas Nemecek. Science, 2018).

– 80% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from

livestock in the world come from developing countries (FAO,

2017). We cannot contribute to mitigating climate change with a vision

Eurocentric.

– The intensity of the emissions (CO2 eq / kg of meat) varies between the different

areas of the world. In our environment (Western Europe) we have one of the

lowest emission intensities in the world (FAO, 2017). Our systems

productive are more efficient in the use of food, in the handling and in the

animal health. That is why we produce less emissions per unit of product

final.

● It is important to remember that, in Spain, according to official data from the Inventory

National of Greenhouse Gases -Ministry for Ecological Transition and

Demographic Challenge-, livestock production of meat represents only 7.8%

of the total GHG emissions of our country. On the contrary, transportation involves

27% of these emissions, followed by industry with 19.9%, the generation of

electricity (17.8%), fuel consumption (8.5%) or industrial processes and

use of other products (8%) (MITECO, 2020).

● It is important that you also remember that methane produced in agriculture

it represents around 27% of the total methane emitted in the world. This methane forms

part of a biogenic cycle (it transforms into CO2 and H2O in 12 years), which becomes

absorbed by plants in photosynthesis. With stable livestock censuses, no

we increase CO2 in the atmosphere over time, so we do not contribute

to warming as the consumption of fossil fuels is doing. Therefore,

our emission reduction contributes to the mitigation of climate change, by

the same as other economic sectors.

● When he assures that “the abuse of antibiotics jeopardizes their efficacy both for

animals as well as humans ”, you should know that:

– The use of antibiotics as growth promoters of the animals of

farm has been banned since 2006 (Directive 2001/82 / EC and subsequent

modifications). Only sometimes, as in the case of humans, is it

It is necessary to treat animals intended for food production to

cure some bacterial disease. Responsible use of medicines

guarantees the well-being of the animals, and that the food they produce is

derived are healthy and safe.

– European regulations regulate which drugs and how they can be used

to treat animals. Thus, only drugs that have been

been authorized after having undergone a risk assessment with

scientific basis and favorable result.

– This has also been confirmed by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and

Sanitary Products (AEMPS) indicating that Spain reduced by 13.6% the

sales of veterinary antibiotics in 2019, being a reduction of 58.8%

between 2014 and 2019 (National Antibiotic Resistance Plan).

– At European level, according to the latest report from the European Security Agency

Alimentaria (EFSA) on the monitoring of drug residues

veterinarians and other substances in animals and products of animal origin, only

0.30% of non-conformities were detected in 2019. Thus, EFSA concludes

that there is a high level of compliance and that the surveillance system

European is robust and helps protect the consumer.

As you know, a few months ago we had the opportunity to meet with the Secretary General of the

Ministry of Consumption, with whom we had a very cordial and fruitful meeting. In the

meeting, we present all sector initiatives to support the country’s recovery

after the serious pandemic situation. Some initiatives that include strong commitments in the

areas of sustainability and the transition towards production models based on

climate neutrality and circularity, as well as quality employment, structuring

territorial, equal opportunities and balanced and healthy consumption patterns

for the entire population.

We said it at the meeting and we reiterate it now: the livestock-meat sector contributes to the

job creation and opportunities, as well as promoting strong commitments

environmental with verifiable results. From the sector, we will continue on the path of

institutional collaboration and dialogue, trusting in turn that our managers

Publics contribute, with their attitude and their manifestations, to this climate of understanding.

Sincerely,

Antonio Prieto Risco

President. Interprofessional Association of the Iberian Pig (ASICI)

Antonio Sanchez Sanchez

President. Spanish Interprofessional Association of Poultry Meat (AVIANZA)

José Luis Tainta Pikabea

President. Interprofessional Organization to Promote the Rabbit Sector (INTERCUN)

Raúl Muñiz Cimas

President. Interprofessional Agroalimentaria del Ovino y Caprino (INTEROVIC)

Manuel Garcia Lorenzo

President. Interprofessional Organization of the White-coated Pigs (INTERPORC)

Eliseu Isla Argelich

President. Interprofessional Organization of Beef (PROVACUNO)