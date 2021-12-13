The first One Plus Nord model was a good approximation of the brand to the world of the mid-range and this second model would come to certify that landing but now from the hand of Mediatek.

Apparently OnePlus is preparing to launch a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE. Although the company hasn’t released any official information about the device so far, a new leak sheds light on what to expect from the OnePlus Nord 2 CE.

As reported The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 accompanied by 6/12 GB of RAM. Among its main features is a 6.4-inch Full HD + AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and an under-screen fingerprint reader.

The leak further reveals that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE could have the same 65W fast charging support than the standard Nord 2 and other OnePlus flagships, such as the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

The device would come with 128 GB of storage in the basic variant, it would increase it up to 256 GB in the high-end model.

Also, the leak claims that the device will count with a 64 Mpx main camera with an 8 Mpx wide angle and a 2 Mpx macro. That is, the rear module with three sensors. As for the front, what is believed is that it will carry a 16 Mpx selfie camera.

Like its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE would carry a 4,500 mAh battery, if the leak is certain clear.

As for the software, the device should launch with OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12. Lastly, the leak suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE could be launched in India in the first quarter of 2022 with a price that would be around 300 euros.