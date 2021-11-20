Finally! Twitter removes one of the most annoying features of its iOS and Android app: the option for links to open in AMP.

The AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) version is a project launched by Google to load websites faster, however it makes its graphic elements flatter, changes some icons for text, etc. In conclusion AMP makes websites load faster but look worse.

Goodbye to mobile website loading time with Google AMP

And perhaps this is one of the main reasons why Twitter has decided to withdraw its support for AMP on mobile devices.

Initially, it described the way that the platform would automatically send users of its mobile applications to a version of AMP, from the links published on its social network.

But without any notification, Twitter updated the page from October 21 with a notice announcing the retirement of the function by the end of the year.

“We are in the process of discontinuing ongoing support for this feature and it will be fully withdrawn in Q4 2021” Twitter

According to data released by SearchEngineLand, this withdrawal process was already completed earlier this month. Now Android and iOS apps will just load the normal web page, instead of opening it in an AMP version.

The platform has always shown interest in that format, in fact saying that AMPs allow to have “beautiful mobile web experiences, fast loading and high performance”.

Twitter considered that this function offered a better reading of the content, however in the end they realized that the AMP versions omitted important functions for the reader and decided to eliminate them.

Google itself announced in May 2020 that it would no longer ask news sites to offer AMP versions of its pages to appear in the first search results.

There are rumors that Linkedin could also be eliminating the AMP redirect from the links published on its platform, however there is nothing official yet.

Apparently a movement is being colluded that aims to end those lighter versions of web pages, which for many years were protected as an essential reason that allowed a page to be more Google friendly.