The Straw Hat Pirates will have a new look for One Piece Red.

Finally we have been revealed the new costumes of One piece, in the panel presented in the Jump Festa, an annual event organized by the publishing house Shueisha to promote Shonen jump, a manga magazine that has featured the work of most of the world’s most popular anime and manga franchises since its first issue. While we don’t have a new trailer or additional story details for the new movie, the panel did show the first sketches of the Straw Hat Pirates costumes. Some of the characters, like Luffy Y SanjiThey adopted a more informal appearance, while the redesign of others was more drastic. This is the case of the clothing of Usopp, inspired in Kiss, the iconic American rock band from the 1970s, known for their flamboyant style and makeup; and we also have the new square look of Franky, which is apparently based on the design of a classic cassette boombox.

Here we show you the new suits. We were all amazed.

What else do we know about the next movie by One piece?

Although we have already seen considerable changes in Luffy Y Sanji, more informal, and Usopp Y Franky, influenced by other characters, we know that, the next movie of One Piece: Red will also present important differences in the costumes of other characters, such as Nami, Zoro and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirate’s crew. But we don’t know what other surprises they have in store for us.

One Piece: Red It will be the franchise’s fifteenth theatrical release. The creator of the series, Eiichiro Oda, is supervising the production of the new film. Oda previously admitted that the film was born out of his desire to add a new female character to the series. “I’m tired of drawing legendary grandparents in movies! I want to draw a new female character! That’s the character I want to do now! And that’s how it started,” he commented. Ode.

The new movie is being written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa, who previously wrote the script for One Piece Film: Gold. And, from what has been confirmed, it will be led by Goro taniguchi from Code Geass.

We also know that One Piece: Red It is close to being released in Japan, on August 6, 2022. And although they have already confirmed an international release, no specific date has been given. So we fans are waiting for news about it.

Red-Haired Shanks, the captain of the Red Haired Pirates and one of the four emperors of the New World, will be the focus of the film’s story. Shanks is the man who inspired the protagonist of the series, Monkey D. Luffy, to risk having the life of a pirate, and also gave the stretchy young hero his iconic straw hat, for which we all recognize him. But, not only this, but a previously published trailer revealed that the new female character Oda mentioned is a singer, although we do not know her identity.

Tell us, what do you think of the changes to the characters’ clothing?

