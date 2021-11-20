5 things you can do at the Animal Crossing: New Horizons cafeteria

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are already enjoying the latest news. At the beginning of November the last free game update Switch with a lot of worthwhile content. Now you can visit the mysterious Captain Islands, collect ingredients and cook a wide variety of dishes. You can also inaugurate the Alpiste cafeteria, a meeting place with neighbors and much more than you think. Next we tell you 5 things you can do in the cafeteria, but you didn’t know.

To unlock the cafeteria, you first have to talk to Socrates in the museum. He will talk about his plans to open a coffee shop, but he needs your help to find your friend Figaro, a dove of few words. All you have to do is travel to a mysterious island with the Captain and you will find it there, looking for gyroids. Upon returning, Socrates will start the construction of the Alpiste cafeteria that will be inaugurated the following day. From now on, What can we do in the cafeteria?

5 things you can do in the cafeteria and you did not know

When you visit the cafeteria seems to have little content, truth? However, appearances can be deceiving and you have to be constant to unlock content interesting here too. At first you can only sit to order a coffee from Figaro and from here you can invite any Animal Crossing character through the trading cards or amiibos. It is logical to think that the cafeteria only serves for that, but here we tell you some more hidden things that can be done in this place.

A coffee to go

Having a coffee in the cafeteria is not bad, but what if you could take it home? Unlocking this option is very easy, though it will cost you something more expensive. You only have to have a coffee for 3 days which cost 200 berries each. On the fourth day, Figaro will have taken good note and will offer to ask for the takeaway coffee for 300 berries. The funniest thing about this is that it is served in a Starbucks-style glass as you can see in the image. This cafe offers 3 force points in total to break rocks or uproot trees.

Get an exclusive gyroid

Players know Figaro’s hobby to collect gyroids, a new item found on mysterious islands. What’s more, if you look at the back room from the cafeteria, you can see Figaro’s private collection on the shelves. Now comes the interesting thing because being the most loyal client of the Apiste has a prize. Figaro grant certain rewards the more time passes and on day 51 that you have a coffee, will give you an exclusive gyroid known as Figaroid. The other prizes are a cooking recipe, coffee beans and other decorative objects unique.

Invite amiibo characters or your friends

It is clear that the cafeteria is a warmest hangout than the camping area. If you look at the furniture in the Alpiste cafeteria, you will discover a phone with the Amiibo symbol. It’s nothing new that Animal Crossing characters can be invited to the island, including those that are not included in the game. At least to have a coffee with them and reminisce about your adventures on other Nintendo consoles. Like you can have a coffee with your friends of Animal Crossing to enjoy some time in company.

Look at the details

This is not something you can do, but it is a curiosity that fans will love of the saga. Upon entering the Alpiste cafeteria you will find on the wall a series of old images. There are three photographs and in one of them Figaro poses with Socrates confirming the long relationship of friendship that both have. But there is even more because there is a photograph of Totateke in the first game and The Birdseed in Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

More coffee than you can drink

As you have seen, you need a lot of coffees to unlock rewards. This can be quite tedious and repetitive, but they have thought of everything. You can order as many coffees as you want, although Figaro will warn you that you must not take too much. Each coffee is different in taste, so the character will have different reactions and will talk about the nuances of coffee. After days drinking coffee, Figaro will offer you pigeon milk.

Surprised? These are the things you can do in the cafeteria And maybe you didn’t know Without a doubt, El Alpiste is a place full of details for fans of the series and we didn’t want to overlook anything. Now that you know that many rewards await you from Figaro, you will surely return to this place more often. If you want to know more game tricks, don’t miss the complete guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.