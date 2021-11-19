Episode 1000 of One Piece will air in Spain, Mexico and Latin America this weekend (November 21 at 1:30 a.m. Mexico City time and 9:30 a.m. Madrid time) through Crunchyroll next Sunday, November 21, 2021. For this reason, Funimation has decided to share an official trailer that gives us a preview of the long-awaited fight between Luffy and company against Kaido and the Beast Pirates:

ANDn this historic trailer for One Piece episode 1000, we saw Monkey D. Luffy again, the next king of pirates, with the message: “Luffy seeks revenge and heads to the battlefield where Kaido awaits him in the midst of sparks and sparks!” This scene is accompanied by the epic entrance of Roronoa Zoro and her straw hat captain.

Your role will surely be crucial in the future of wano land:

<br>

Know more: These custom sneakers are everything a One Piece fan needs



So far we know the English title of One Piece episode 1000, which will be “Overwhelming Strength! The Straw hats come together! » which could be translated as! An overwhelming force, the Straw Hats gather ! So, soon we will see old characters from the saga return, such as Trafalgar Law or Kid, two of the members of the so-called “The worst generation of Pirates.”

For now, In the trailer of this episode 1000 of One Piece, we see how some of the Akazaya and the Straw Hat Pirates face the Beast Pirates and the hordes of Kaido. Specifically, we see Inuarashi and Nekomamushi’s smiles come before their powerful antagonists:

But, they are not the only exciting moments of the trailer of the episode 1000 of One Piece. The final message of the short reads: «The Straw Hats will tear powerful enemies to shreds«, In this way we anticipate a little of the great battle that this chapter will have. This decisive fight will mark the future of Wano.

Will we see the most powerful alliance in action against Kaido, The tyrant?

<br>

Know more: One Piece: The time has come, Luffy will awaken the power of his devil fruit



Where to see episode 1000 of One Piece in Spanish?

Finally, One Piece episode 1000 will air in Spain, Mexico and Latin America this weekend (on November 21 at 1:30 am Mexico City time and 9:30 am Madrid time) through Crunchyroll

In the closing frame, we see how Luffy seems to be about to unleash his great final power, surrounded and supported by members of his crew such as some Akazaya.

The live-action of the mugiwara

For its part, the announcement of the live-action cast of Netflix’s One Piece has had some mixed reactions. Fortunately, there have been artists like the Latina Cecel who has celebrated the type of representation that Eiichiro Oda has personally chosen. And she has decided to share an illustration that takes this group of actors and actress to meet their anime counterparts.

Cecel published in his personal Twitter account a series of illustrations that capture each crew member of The Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece are their Netflix live-action counterparts.

welcome to the strawhats 😋 pic.twitter.com/iof60FM3Dx – cecel 🎄 (@_ceceru) November 11, 2021

For its part, Netflix finally showed the progress of its live-action with everything and its cast, among which Iñaki Godoy Jauso stands out as Monkey D. Luffy and Jacob Gibson as Usopp..

What we know so far about the live-action of One Piece is that it will be in charge of Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, in the direction and in the writing of the script. The first of the ten chapters is called Romance Dawn and will consist of 10 episodes in the East Blue arc when Monkey D. Luffy, when he learned the story of The King of the Pirates thanks to Shanks, his adoptive brother.

Although, the live-action of this series will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix. There is still no approximate release date, although it is possible that it will arrive between 2022 or 2023, given the pace of work of the company.

<br>

Know more: Marvel and DC Comics Artist Introduces His Own Version of Goku and Luffy



If you are interested in following closely the story of Monkey D. Luffy and company. We tell you that in Spain, the One Piece manga is distributed by Planeta de Agostini; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ivrea publishing house. In addition, its anime version is available at Crunchyroll exclusively.