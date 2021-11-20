Huawei AppGallery: how to access exclusive discounts and prizes from any Android

Huawei’s AppGallery opens its app and game store for any Android device. We tell you how to install it on yours and access exclusive benefits.

Huawei is committed to reaching more and more users, and its AppGallery is no longer exclusive to branded devices. Now, any cell phone with Android operating system can get the virtual store And why do you want to do this? !To enjoy all the benefits that the brand has for you! We tell you step by step how to start …

How to download the AppGallery?

It is very simple!

The first thing you have to do is to access to this page and download the APK of the application. Being an official Huawei application, it is completely safe.

Later, you must run the APK to install it on your device. With click on it on the download screen of your Android, you can do it.

Now you must create a Huawei ID. This is free of charge. To create it you must enter your profile within the AppGallery, clickkear in “login” and download HMS CORE.

It is 100% compatible with Android operating systems, so the last step is to start enjoying the best games and applications with exclusive benefits.

What promotions does Huawei have for me?

With the first purchase you make within the App, 50% of what you spent on Huawei Coupons will be returned to you.

You can access the Huawei VIP program where, as you go shopping, An increasingly high percentage will be returned to you monthly in Huawei Coupons.

where, as you go shopping, In addition there are special promotions of a return of 20% in coupons, in specific games, among which you can find Saint Seiya, Lords Mobile and Free Fire.

Ok but… What are the Huawei Coupons?

Is a special currency that you can use exclusively within the AppGallery. This digital currency trades 1 to 1 with your currency, no matter what it is. Therefore, while The more purchases you make in the store, the more points you can earn and you can exchange them for more rewards.

And you, have you already become part of Huawei?

