After several complaints from drivers canceling trips with no apparent explanation, now, a Beat driver shows the other side of the coin.

According to reports, a user canceled his trip on Beat when there was only one minute left for the driver to reach the destination.

For weeks, we have witnessed how, through social networks, users of applications such as Uber and DiDi complain about various practices of both platforms, such as increased rates, bad attitudes of drivers, random cancellation of trips for no apparent reason, among many more.

When one enters, generally, to Twitter, it is very common to see and read this type of claims to; There is not a day in which there is not a single one of these complaints, which sometimes cause users to move to other applications or, failing that, to take other alternatives regarding their way of moving around the city.

But, then, what happens when it is the user who cancels randomly, affecting the conduit and causing it to have already used time and gasoline on a trip that, in the end, was canceled? There are few complaints of this type and, to tell the truth, they do occur frequently.

This is precisely what a Beat driver has claimed through Twitter, where he announced that a user canceled the journey with just a minute left to reach the destination.

“Hey, @TheBEAT_MX, when will you do something with the users who cancel you at 1 minute, when you already spent time and fuel getting there?” tweeter, a fact that shows the other side of the coin: users canceling trips for no apparent reason.

Beyond the claim, what is evident, as is the case with drivers who cancel trips left and right, is the very fact that time, energy and sometimes money have been wasted on people.

This particular case draws attention because, now, the complaint is about the user and not about the driver, which shows that the drivers of such platforms also receive a type of mistreatment from the passengers.

In reality, it happens more frequently than you think: drivers who report acts of violence (verbal and physical), mistreatment and other attitudes, by the passenger who requests the trip in the application.

And, as we mentioned above, what happens when the driver is affected? In the end, what is seen most on social networks are passenger complaints and / or claims and they are the ones that, in the end, monopolize conversations on sites like Facebook or Twitter.

Now, what this complaint from Bear’s driver reflects the other side of the platforms, the one that is rarely shown and that, however, is just as important as the others.

So far, through Twitter, Beat responded to the driver’s call, but, indeed, it takes a little more civic culture on the part of both sides: drivers and passengers.

Beat is, today, one of the platforms least used by Mexicans, especially if we take into account that Uber, Cabify and DiDi are the ones that dominate the market.

On the other hand, others like Beat, InDriver and some more that have come out in these years, still do not have the presence of the previous ones.

