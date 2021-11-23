OPPO continues to grow quarter after quarter, and the Reno range is one of the main culprits for this happening. Lagging behind the Finds, the OPPO Reno offer considerably good value for money and it seems that the brand has already prepared the next generation. We talk about the one they will star in The OPPO Reno7 and OPPO Reno7 Pro, two models with 5G and different from each other in many things.

The models have been leaving us clues about their existence for a long time but now they have almost completely leaked. Both the Reno7 Pro and the regular model show their characteristics in the latest slip of the brand by Evan Blass, a regular in the territory of advance information. So we are going to tell you practically everything about the next two OPPO models.

This will be the OPPO Reno7 5G

We start with the “small”, with the permission of a future Lite or SE model that we may have. The OPPO Reno7 5G lands in the leak sporting a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and supported by three options of RAM and internal memory. We will have the basic one with 8GB and 128GB, the intermediate one with 8GB and 256GB and the top one with 12GB and 256GB. And for the battery, 4,500 mAh with 65W fast charge.

Ultra-fast loading and high refresh rates for the little Reno6, plus a Qualcomm brain

On screen, the leak tells us about a 6.43-inch AMOLED with FullHD + resolution and 20: 9 ratio that has a maximum brightness of 600 nits. The screen will have a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz for the touch panel and will be perforated at the top to house the 32 megapixel front camera that Sony will provide with the IMX709.

And since we talk about cameras, we talk about the rear trio commanded by 64 megapixels with Omnivision OV64B sensor, accompanied by 8 megapixels OV08D with super wide angle lens and by 2 megapixels GC02M1 with macro lens. The phone should arrive with Android 11 hidden under ColorOS 12 and have 5G in addition to WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and 185 grams of weight.

This will be the OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G

And now we jump to the older brother, the OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G that changes the sidewalk in terms of the processor and replaces Qualcomm with the Dimensity 1200 Max by MediaTek. In memory we have only two options, 8GB / 256GB and 12GB / 256GB, the same as the Reno7 5G minus the basic model. The battery is identical in both models, 4,500 mAh, and with the same charging speed, 65W.

The screen of this OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G will be a 6.55-inch AMOLED with a 20: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution with 920 nits of maximum brightness. The panel maintains the refresh rate of 90Hz but the touch panel goes up to 240Hz, and the perforation for the front camera is still present. In this model, the front is the same, 32 megapixels signed by the Sony IMX709.

We get to the rear cameras and here we have 50 megapixels with the IMX766, 8 megapixels with super wide angle lens and the IMX355 sensor and a new 2 megapixel macro sensor, the Omnivision OV02B10. This Reno7 Pro traces the connectivity specifications of its younger brother so we will have 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and also Android 11 under ColorOS 12. Of course, the Pro model will be lighter with 180 grams of weight compared to the 185 grams of the Reno7.

The leaked features of the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro

OPPO Reno7 5G OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED

FullHD +

Ratio 20: 9

600 nits

90Hz refreshment

180Hz touch refresh

Perforated panel 6.55-inch AMOLED

FullHD +

Ratio 20: 9

920 nits

90Hz refreshment

240Hz touch refresh

Perforated panel Processor Snapdragon 778G Dimensity 1200 Max Versions 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

12GB / 256GB 8GB / 256GB

12GB / 256GB Rear cameras Main: 64 megapixel OV64B

Angular: 8 megapixel OV08D

Macro: 2 megapixel GC02M1 Main: 50 megapixel IMX766

Angular: 8 megapixel IMX355

Macro: 2 megapixel OV02B10 Frontal camera 32 megapixel IMX709 32 megapixel IMX709 Battery 4,500 mAh

65W fast charge 4,500 mAh

65W fast charge System Android 11

ColorOS 12 Android 11

ColorOS 12 Connectivity 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions and weight 185 grams 180 grams

Via | Evan blass