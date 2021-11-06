On eBay, a user, a robotics student, sells an iPhone with a USB port for almost $ 100,000.

Said user shared a video in which he shows the complex process he had to go through to carry out this experiment.

An iPhone X with a USB-C port designed by a robotics student has been up for sale on eBay, and it is priced at more than nearly $ 100,000.

The scope of creativity linked to technology is still unimaginable and it could be said that it is infinite, especially if we consider that creativity knows no limits.

Nowadays, with the great advance of technology, creativity can be unleashed in order to create or improve a product, even when this could mean a problem for the brand.

This is precisely what is happening with an Apple model, the iPhone X, which, through the inventiveness of said student, whose name is Ken Pillonel, managed to replace the Lightning port of his iPhone X, with a USB port -C.

Ken Pillonel, in fact, shared a video in which he shows the complex process that he had to go through to carry out this experiment, for which he required all his knowledge in robotics and, for that reason, it will not be easy for anyone who wants to do it. the same.

Of course, only someone who knows about this type of work will be able to entertain themselves by adapting their iPhone to their liking, but not everyone has a knowledge of robotics. So, for those who want to buy it, Ken Pillonel is offering his mobile device at $ 86,000.

According to what he recounts in said video, the iPhone with the USB-C port already inserted, allows a normal battery charge, as well as the transfer of data; however, it has some details that directly affect the device.

Among the things that cannot be done are the fact that the iPhone cannot be restored or used as the primary device, nor can it be opened, since it would surely stop working.

Given this, the robotics student is offering a 30-minute call in which he explains to the buyer how the device works and, in turn, to solve all kinds of doubts that may be generated in this regard.

What draws the attention of all this, in addition to the great inventiveness of Ken Pillonel, is, without a doubt, the price he is asking, because although it is true that it is a job that requires a great creative capacity, we are talking about a sum -86 thousand dollars- truly exorbitant.

However, there are people willing to pay for it, which is even more striking, but it is totally real and they can buy it for eBay.

Undoubtedly, as we have already mentioned, we are talking about a very complex job, for which significant knowledge in robotics is required, something that not many people master.

This is probably the argument to sell said iPhone at such a high price, but, in the end, it is still a 64 GB phone with a USB-C port that, although it may be very attractive, its price is extremely high.

So far, Apple has not said anything and does not want to launch its models with a USB connector, despite the fact that in the European Union it has been mentioned that they will force smartphone manufacturers to include USB-C ports on their devices, but the company he has refused to do so.

