Facebook is obliged to sell Giphy, the animated GIF platform

The body that regulates competition in Great Britain confirmed what was a version from a few days ago: Facebook, now called Meta Platforms, must sell the animated GIF platform Giphy.

The reason? The agreement between the two companies harms users of social networks and advertisers who advertise in the UK.

According to the call Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) The decision is in line with previous findings already warned about Meta’s purchase of Giphy and how this acquisition will reduce competition between social media platforms and lead to a concentration of the advertising market.

According to the CMA, Facebook’s purchase of Giphy has already forced a competitor to shut down in the advertising market, so if no action is taken, millions of potential social media users and advertisers are unprotected. .

Facebook, renamed Meta Platforms, said it disagrees with the decision.

“We are analyzing the resolution and we are going to see what options we have, including an appeal,” Meta said in a statement.

The decision has a history: last month, the CMA fined Meta of more than 65 million dollars for violating an order it imposed during the investigation process.

Before the purchase by Facebook, Giphy positioned itself as an alternative for companies to show their ads on the web.

Its presence in this area was growing in markets such as the United States thanks to the communication actions undertaken by brands such as PepsiCo.

According to the investigation, Giphy’s advertising solutions had plans to expand into other markets, but were held back after the purchase.

The reason is simple: this would have brought a new player to the advertising market and a potential rival for Facebook.

It would also have encouraged more innovation from others in the market, including social media sites and advertisers.

However, Facebook canceled Giphy’s paid advertising partnerships after the deal, meaning a major source of potential competition was lost.