When choosing between the different alternatives that we have here at our disposal, the first of all is to assess well what it is that we really need. In these lines we are going to focus on two of the proposals offered by the software giant Microsoft. And it is that by now we should be quite clear about the difference between Office and Microsoft 365. Although for some the suite is the same, in reality it has many points that differentiate them and are also very important.

The first thing we should know in this regard is that Office is the suite that we all know composed of programs of the importance of Word, Excel Y Powerpoint. Therefore, to use all this we only have to buy the corresponding license of the most recent version of the suite. But on the other hand we find Microsoft 365, whose main difference is that this is a subscription service. This means that to use all this we have to pay a monthly payment or annuity. The moment we stop paying for the subscription, we will no longer have access to your programs.

Also, in this subscription model updates are automatic, it has a greater number of programs, and some interesting advantages such as OneDrive storage space. In fact, right now we can say that Redmond are trying to attract more and more customers to the aforementioned subscription service.