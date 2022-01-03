When choosing between the different alternatives that we have here at our disposal, the first of all is to assess well what it is that we really need. In these lines we are going to focus on two of the proposals offered by the software giant Microsoft. And it is that by now we should be quite clear about the difference between Office and Microsoft 365. Although for some the suite is the same, in reality it has many points that differentiate them and are also very important.
The first thing we should know in this regard is that Office is the suite that we all know composed of programs of the importance of Word, Excel Y Powerpoint. Therefore, to use all this we only have to buy the corresponding license of the most recent version of the suite. But on the other hand we find Microsoft 365, whose main difference is that this is a subscription service. This means that to use all this we have to pay a monthly payment or annuity. The moment we stop paying for the subscription, we will no longer have access to your programs.
Also, in this subscription model updates are automatic, it has a greater number of programs, and some interesting advantages such as OneDrive storage space. In fact, right now we can say that Redmond are trying to attract more and more customers to the aforementioned subscription service.
Leftover Microsoft 365 programs
What’s more, at this point some may wonder if there will be new versions of conventional Office in the future. The truth is that many might think that the subscription service Microsoft 365 offers many benefits with respect, for example, to the Home version of Office. Here we are going to find even a tera of storage in the cloud, in addition to some applications that we cannot find in the aforementioned Home version.
As an example, what is the subscription platform for office applications that we are talking about, we find solutions that many of you may not even know about. This is the case of Microsoft Publisher or Access, these programs especially indicated for professional work and that the end user will rarely use. And it is precisely for this reason these two solutions are not integrated into the Home version of Office, but yes in Microsoft 365 by default.
For all this that we are commenting on, perhaps we could consider the possibility of a reduced version of the Microsoft subscription service, cheaper. Obviously I would not include these somewhat more professional programs that we will probably never use. This would bring us significant annual savings and at the same time we would have the suite programs that we really need. And it is necessary to bear in mind that the majority of the users of on foot generally use a text editor such as Word, or a program spreadsheets like excel.
They can also use the Outlook email manager, but little else, so many of the solutions included in Microsoft 365 are superfluous for these.