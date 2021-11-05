Although many have already returned to the office, a high percentage we have adapted our workday to telework, at least partially. Therefore, having a space at home where we can concentrate and be at full capacity is essential.

To do this, in addition to a table, a computer and an internet connection, get hold of a comfortable and ergonomic chair It is the main step, since we spend many hours sitting on it. In Amazon we have found some interesting proposals but these five are our favorites:





The first of our options has the black label of recommendation of the house, Amazon’s Choices, in addition to an average rating of 4 stars. It is a Visnetto chair, a complete and ergonomic chair (with headrest included), which has a thick padded seat and breathable mesh fabric.

It also has additional lumbar support in order to prevent pain in that area. We can find it in two colors to choose from for 93.99 euros (although our choice may influence the price).

Ergonomically designed, but this time without a headrest, we have this elegant chair with wheels made of leather. The aesthetics of the upholstery that combines two tones (beige and brown) has a very appealing vintage air.

The interior has a seat structure made of wood, the internal part of the seat is padded and the base is made of chromed metal that promises to be resistant. In addition, we can rotate it up to 360º and adjust the height to our liking. We find it on offer from 193.90 euros.

In this case, with a more youthful aesthetic, which we can also share with our children’s study hours, we have this Nordic style chair in fabric and padding. The chair is high enough to support the head (at least partially), armrests, wheels, is swivel and has an inclination of up to 22º.

It is an option of nordic inspiration that we can easily fit in with all types of decoration. It is available on Amazon in various colors from 99.99 euros.

This chair shows the rear area as the first photo because it is really worth taking into account. It is a breathable mesh chair, with an ergonomic structure and an executive finish that tries to be a great ally in our long journey.

It comes with an adjustable high headrest, armrests, in addition, its ergonomic bionic curve backrest design promises optimal support for the waist and spine. We find it in two colors available for 159.99 149.99 euros (the color may vary from the final price).

Perhaps the most ostentatious of all, but without a doubt one of the most complete is this synthetic leather chair that, because it has, even comes with a footrest. A design capable of supporting up to 150 kilograms, which promises a correct support for the head, lumbar (thanks to the extra cushion), arms and feet.

It is fully reclining, it comes with adjustable height and 360º swivel, in addition, thanks to its metal base with five wheels we can move easily around the room. We find it today on sale on Amazon for 165.99 145.09 euros.

Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without abandoning Amazon and in a different category of products, we record three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The most popular broom vacuum cleaner: The Cecotec Conga Rockstar 200 Vital Ergoflex is a 3-in-1 broom vacuum cleaner with more than 3600 ratings and an average rating of 4 stars. We have it today for 169 139 euros.

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 302.90 euros.

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even practicing yoga on sale today for 119.99 49.99 euros.

