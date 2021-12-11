Using it is very simple: add the products you want to buy to the shopping cart, and when you have done it, click on it. You will see that in the lower area, under the products, there is a box in which you can (and should) write the code HZ35, and after clicking on the orange “request” button you will see that the price is already correct.

If you click on any of the links that we have placed above you will realize that the price is higher and does not match the one that we have placed for you, and this is because we have already pre-applied the discount code HZ35 which reduces its price by 35%.

Once this is done, simply follow the same steps that you would follow to make the purchase in any online store, and after making the payment (we recommend as always PayPal due to its speed, simplicity and security) in just a few minutes you will receive your Windows, Office licenses or those you have purchased at the email address with which you have registered in the online store. That easy.

How to activate Windows with these license codes

In this online store you are buying digital license codes, which according to the European Court of Justice have exactly the same validity as if they were physical products for all purposes (and therefore the sale of licenses is legal). To activate Windows, you must click on Start and then access Settings (the gear icon), then go to “Update and security” and then click Activation in the menu on the left.

There you will see that, in blue, is «Change product key». When you click on it, a blue pop-up window will appear in which you can write or paste the Windows license code that you have purchased.

Once done, click on Next and the system will automatically take care of validating the license with Microsoft. Once the process is finished (it can last from a couple of seconds to a minute depending on your Internet connection and the load of Microsoft’s servers), your system will be activated forever.

In addition, you should know that this online store guarantees you a valid license for life, so if you find any problem in the activation process, do not hesitate to contact them so that they can give you a new code.

Sponsored by CDKeySales.