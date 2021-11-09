Nvidia's strategy goes beyond the Facebook metaverse: what is the omniverse

A few days ago, Facebook (now Meta Platforms) officially launched its strategy of moving decisively towards an ecosystem of products and services centered on the so-called “metaverse”. Now, another technology giant, Nvidia, reinforces its idea of ​​deepening a concept that goes even further: the “omniverse”.

Nvidia, a company specializing in the development of graphics processing units and integrated circuit technologies for workstations, personal computers and smartphones, this week launched a new technology to expand its presence in the automotive industry.

These new features include a virtual driving assistant that has the ability to park a standard car and a system to speed up autonomous vehicle training.

At Nvidia’s traditional product showcase event, the company focused on its Omniverse simulation technology.

The company’s top benchmark, Jensen Huang, said they will begin offering car manufacturers a system called Drive Concierge, which uses Nvidia hardware and AI software to deliver a wide range of services, including an autonomous driving feature that enables for a vehicle driven by people to park itself.

In parallel, they presented an extension of the Omniverse strategy: a system called “Omniverse Replicator” that simplifies and accelerates the steps necessary to generate a virtual world to train automated vehicles.

Nvidia is the leading global manufacturer of graphics hardware and artificial intelligence chips and has long been trying to expand your presence beyond video games towards graphics for the automotive industry.

Nvidia’s marketing strategy is to take advantage of the voracious competition between automakers to offer products and services that allow vehicles to drive themselves.

Nvidia’s goal is to sell its chips and super-powerful software to the auto industry for placement in vehicles.

At the same time, it hopes to commercialize technology that can generate a hyper-detailed simulation of a factory to help large companies in the sector reduce costs when building new plants.

Nvidia imagines itself in an “omniverse” rife with artificial technology, with “robotaxis” and self-driving vehicles.

The company already has agreements with large companies in the sector, such as Mercedes-Benz (Daimler), Volvo and Nio.

The Mercedes-Benz case is well advanced. In 2020, they jointly announced an alliance to develop a new generation of vehicles with the Nvidia-Drive OrinAGX (autonomous driving) platform that would be present in the cars that the German company sells since 2024.

In this context, Nvidia first achieved 700 billion valuation, a milestone in the firm.