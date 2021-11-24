If you want to listen to the soundtrack of a series produced by Netflix, now you can do it easily from Spotify.

The music in the series is something essential, we all remember a song from a specific chapter of our favorite series and, in addition, we associate this song with a specific type of content. This association that is generated is spectacular and, is that, music, many times, manages to generate an atmosphere made for the show.

Netflix knows that it can take advantage of the music of its series and what it has done is to partner with Spotify to create a space in which to launch the soundtracks of its productions, so anyone can give them a listen when they see fit. This new feature comes embedded in a specific section of Spotify.

This space is, broadly speaking, a meeting place where you can see the entire musical repertoire that Netflix uses in its productions. In this section you can find songs that appear in series acclaimed by international critics such as La Casa de papel or, even, international series such as Sex Education.

To be able to listen to these lists of songs in which the soundtracks of popular Netflix series are found, all you have to do is look for the name of the series within Spotify. When you do this, the list of songs will appear in which all the titles that are integrated within these lists are grouped.

The move by Netflix is ​​interesting, although Spotify also takes its share by letting all of these songs be bundled together within its platform rather than on others like Amazon Music or Tidal. So users who were doubting this platform can decide in a simpler way.

We will have to wait to know the data of reproductions that these song lists will obtain, although the most certain is that the number will grow exponentially because the fans want or, it is expected that they want, to listen to the songs that appear in their favorite series.