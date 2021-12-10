Smart bracelets have become very popular in recent times. These are very useful to keep track of the daily activity you do on a day-to-day basis, but also to know incoming notifications without having to go to the smartphone. Today the Xiaomi My Smart Band 4C it can be yours for just 7.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4C, the brand’s most economical smart bracelet

Despite the fact that Xiaomi’s prices are already adjusted, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4C is currently the cheapest.

It has a screen of 1.08 inch color, from which you will be able to know the amount of distance you travel on a day-to-day basis, perform multimedia control when, for example, you listen to music and even read notifications directly from the wrist.

It has the ability to record up to five different activities and sync with the smartphone via Bluetooth and register the information in the Mi Fit app.

Its 103 mAh battery lasts up to 14 days. The main advantage is that it is recharged through a USB port integrated in one of the strap anchors, so it is not necessary to carry a specific cable.

Now it can be yours for just 7.99 euros at The Phone House.