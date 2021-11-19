Unexpectedly, it all started at the end of September, when the back-to-school campaign was practically over. It was then that Movistar started an unusual price war in the fiber-only connections, and since then, there have been continuous responses from their main rivals.

When again it seemed that the three operators would cease this type of offers throughout this week, Orange has returned to fight back, not only with the extension in force to access its promotion, but with a new improvement that makes your offer irresistible.

Fiber at 1,000 Mbps for 18.95 euros for 12 months

Orange’s new fiber-only offer is available for new requests until November 30 and is valid for both direct fiber and indirect fiber coverage with VULA technology (local NEBA), offering 1 Gbps symmetric fiber and landline with unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles for € 18.95 per month for the first year. Then the monthly payment would go to 40.95 euros.

Luckily for Orange customers who signed up with a fiber-only offer in recent weeks with the same price, but lower speed, they will also enjoy the speed increase up to 1,000 Mbps at no cost and automatically.

The contract includes the LiveBox router with WiFi 6 in exchange for a 12-month stay. It also allows you to add Orange TV with 80 channels and all football for a total, together with fiber, of 60.90 euros per month for the first three months, and then ten euros more.

Orange has been the last operator to enter the fight between Movistar and Orange, but the delay is helping it to improve its rivals by assuming savings of up to 40 euros per year, at least as long as they do not respond with a more aggressive offer.

The conditions of fiber only promotions from Movistar, Vodafone and Orange, compared to the cheapest fiber connections from OMVs such as Digi or Finetwork, are as summarized in the table:

Fiber Permanence Price Movistar 600 Mbps.

Includes router with WiFi 5.

Includes landline with free calls to landlines. 0 months. 14.90 euros / month (9 months)

After 44 euros / month.

Total first year: 266.10 euros. Vodafone 300 Mbps.

Includes router with WiFi 5.

Includes landline with calls free to landlines and mobiles. 12 months. 15.49 euros / month (9 months)

After 30.99 euros / month.

Total for the first year: 232.10 euros. Vodafone 600 Mbps.

Includes router with WiFi 5.

Includes landline with calls free to landlines and mobiles. 12 months. 20.49 euros / month (9 months)

After 40.99 euros / month.

Total first year: 307.38 euros. Orange 1,000 Mbps.

Includes router with WiFi 6.

Includes landline with calls free to landlines and mobiles. 12 months. 18.95 euros / month (12 months)

After 40.95 euros / month.

Total first year: 227.40 euros. Digi 300 Mbps.

Includes router with WiFi 5.

Landline available for € 3 with free calls to landlines and mobiles. 3 months. 20 euros / month

Total first year: 240 euros. Finetwork / Digi 600 / 1,000 Mbps.

Includes router with WiFi 5.

Fixed not available. 12 months. 25 euros / month

Total first year: 300 euros.

