Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters around the world a few weeks ago. Since its premiere, the film has become one of the great successes of 2021. So much so, that it is breaking records at the box office and placed Tom Holland as one of the highest paid actors. Undoubtedly, there are several reasons why this film production managed to surprise the public and exceed expectations.

Perhaps one of them was not trying to comply 100% with the Fan Service. Recently, screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers spoke with DiscussingFilm about his work on the hit movie. They also asked them about the lines of other movies that they included in the third installment.

“I mean, it’s a balancing act because we love those previous films, the ones by Sam Raimi and Marc Webb, and we want to honor them and make the fans happy. But you don’t want to just do lazy Fan Service yourself because it will sound fake at some point. It’s a balancing act and at every point, again, you have to be thinking about the story. So if you really want to hear this villain say the line he said in that other movie, you can’t let that drive you in terms of finding a moment for that. If you just look for that and spend all this time, you’ll end up writing a scene that maybe doesn’t even need to be in the movie. “ Erik Sommers commented.

“You just have to focus on telling the Peter Parker story and then hope to find opportunities for those moments there. We worked with a lot of smart and talented people, and we just analyzed these moments over and over again, crafting things and trying to find those moments where we could include those kinds of things in a way that felt organic. We weren’t just doing it for himself ”, explained.

