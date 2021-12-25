Just two weeks ago, Tesla activated an option in its vehicles to allow even the driver to play video games. Today he announced that he is canceling it.

Tesla is known for interpreting traffic regulations in their own way. It has been investigated several times and has had to rectify on numerous occasions.

And here we have another one. From today, Cancels the function that allows playing video games while the car is in motion, including the driver. Although it was already available for a year, it extended this feature just 15 days ago.

Until this month, most of the games that include its advanced infotainment system, could only be played when the car is stopped.

But a couple of weeks ago, Tesla decided to activate more video games on the move, for the co-pilot, although it also allowed the driver to play.

It is a form of show off your Autopilot, the autopilot that allows the driver to take their hands off the wheel, although they must be close to them and be alert, in case something unexpected happens.

Although technically the driver can play a video game with the Autopilot switched onBecause you don’t need to drive, it’s a distraction that takes your hands off the wheel and your eyes off the road.

Tesla’s Autopilot doesn’t make it a self-driving car, and therefore the driver has the obligation to attend to the wheel and the road.

Now, as reported The Guardian, Tesla will launch next week an update that will prevent playing video games while the car is in motion.

The reason is the investigation that has opened the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the United States (NHTSA), to study if this function is a distraction element for the driver.

It seems that Tesla has decided to prevent rather than cure (receive a fine) and has decided to cancel video games before NHTSA sanctions it.

