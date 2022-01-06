Now that Christmas is over, one of the main objectives we have is remove possible fat that we have accumulated throughout these days.

One of the main routes is through a gym; Despite this, there are people who, due to time or economy, cannot go to a gym. So here we leave you a simple routine that you can do at home without any type of material.

This routine will consist of performing 7 exercises in order to use all the muscles of our body.

Heating

The first thing is to perform a correct warm-up in order to increase blood flow, body temperature and reduce the risk of injury (training at home does not exempt us from doing things correctly, so yes or yes, the warm-up is mandatory). We will do circumduction and flexion and extension of the neck, flexion and extension of the shoulders, hips, elbows and knees. We can also jog for 5 min in the same position.

Training

We will make a total of 7 rounds, there will be no breaks between exercises, in order to increase calorie burning and we will rest 1 minute and a half between rounds.

Push-ups: We will do 12-15 repetitions. In case of not having enough strength, We can do them with our knees resting on the ground. Rowing with a water bottle: We will do 12-15 repetitions on each side. If using a water bottle is very light, We can do it with a jug of water or with a backpack full of books or bottles. Military press: We will do 12-15 repetitions on each side. If using bottles seems little to you, we will do the same as with the above, we will use a jug or a backpack. Jumping jacks: We will do a total of 20 repetitions. It is a demanding exercise at the cardio level, so, In order not to tire us, we will carry them out calmly. Climbing a chair with one leg: We will do 10-12 repetitions with each leg. Jogging: We will jog vigorously one minute in the same place, raising your knees as much as possible. Planks: We will do a plank for the abs for 30 seconds.

In Vitónica | All the mistakes not to make in your diet after Christmas if you are looking to lose weight

In Vitónica | Workout routine at home. A practical example

Images | iStock