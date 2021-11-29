Nissan has unveiled the Ambition 2030 Vision, a roadmap that aims to accelerate and empower the Japanese automaker’s transition to electric mobility. A strategic plan that includes the launch of 15 new electric cars. E-Power technology will be decisive. Nissan has used the event to unveil four concept models.

The Japanese manufacturer Nissan

it is immersed in an ambitious electrification process. The transition to fully electric mobility is underway. Nissan has held an important event in which it has presented the vision Ambition 2030, a very important roadmap through which the company wants to accelerate its electrification plans. All this with the year 2030 as the final goal.

One of the pillars on which Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision is based is neither more nor less than a great product offensive. In a short space of time a large number of new models will be introduced. More than half will be fully electric vehicles. In addition, and to accompany the launch of this particular vision, four conceptual models have been unveiled that perfectly represent the roadmap that has been established.

Nissan Chill-Out Concept

Nissan to launch 15 new electric cars



The Nissan brand is considered a pioneer in mass electric mobility. The Nissan Leaf is today an icon of electrification and the company’s commitment to this technology. By placing electrification at the center of the company’s long-term strategy, the Ambition 2030 vision signals a million-dollar investment over the next half decade to materialize a product offensive.

Based on market demand, Nissan to introduce 23 new electrified models, including 15 new electric cars. Some new models that will see the light for the next fiscal year 2030. Nissan and Infiniti are determined that 50% of their world sales correspond to electrified vehicles.

Throughout the next 5 years will see the light 20 new models including 100% electric models and vehicles with e-Power technology. A technology that will soon land in Europe with the new Nissan Qashqai. In the specific case of Europe, for fiscal year 2026 the company expects that 75% of its sales will come from electrified vehicles. This percentage will be 55% in Japan and 40% in China. In the United States, the goal is for 40% of sales to be 100% electric models by fiscal 2030.

Nissan Hang-Out Concept

Nissan Ambition 2030 through 4 concept models



In the framework of the presentation of the vision Ambjition 2030 have been presented a total of four conceptual models in which some of the keys to the roadmap that has been put into operation are reflected. These are the Chill-Out, Hang-Out, Surf-Out and Max-Out concept cars.

Below we review the keys and main characteristics of each of these new conceptual models:

Nissan Chill-Out Concept . It is an electric vehicle in which a new way of understanding mobility has been embodied. It has an elegant and modern design. It is equipped with extensive technological equipment. It has been built on the CMF-EV platform and has e-4ORCE traction.

. It is an electric vehicle in which a new way of understanding mobility has been embodied. It has an elegant and modern design. It is equipped with extensive technological equipment. It has been built on the CMF-EV platform and has e-4ORCE traction. Nissan Hang-Out Concept . Through this conceptual model we want to reach new milestones in interior distribution. It allows you to enjoy new experiences on board. It features comfortable seats, advanced autonomous driving technology and the e-4ORCE system.

. Through this conceptual model we want to reach new milestones in interior distribution. It allows you to enjoy new experiences on board. It features comfortable seats, advanced autonomous driving technology and the e-4ORCE system. Nissan Surf-Out Concept . It shows the vision of a fully electric pick-up, with great off-road performance, an important cargo space and advanced technology in terms of connectivity and even autonomous driving. Like the previously mentioned concept cars, it also has the e-4ORCE system in an advanced version.

. It shows the vision of a fully electric pick-up, with great off-road performance, an important cargo space and advanced technology in terms of connectivity and even autonomous driving. Like the previously mentioned concept cars, it also has the e-4ORCE system in an advanced version. Nissan Max-Out Concept. We are facing a convertible concept model that aims to offer a driving experience. Nissan highlights its dynamic behavior. Its two-seater interior is very comfortable. In addition to being really light in weight, it has a low center of gravity and the advanced e-4ORCE system.

Nissan Surf-Out Concept

Nissan signals the arrival of solid-state batteries



Another of the pillars on which Nissan’s strategic plan is based is neither more nor less than electric car batteries. Nissan will continue to evolve and improve lithium-ion batteries as it introduces its cobalt-free batteries in fiscal 2028.. A type of battery that reduces costs by up to 65%.

The Arrival of Nissan’s proprietary solid-state batteries is also set for fiscal year 2028. These types of batteries will be instrumental in further expanding Nissan’s electric vehicle portfolio. Solid-state batteries will reduce charging times while reducing manufacturing cost and therefore help make electric cars more affordable. They will be decisive to achieve cost parity between electric and gasoline vehicles.

The premise of increase global battery supply and production capacity

until reaching 130 GWh per year. To this must be added the new battery reconditioning facilities that will be built outside of Japan. Installations that will be put into operation both in Europe and in the United States.

Nissan Max-Out Concept

Last but not least, Nissan will continue to develop its ProPilot technology so that all of its new models reach new levels of autonomous driving.